What if I don’t live in the Ducks TV market?
Ducks TV FAQs
Fans outside our market can continue to watch Ducks games through NHL Power Play on ESPN+. Nationally broadcast games will be available on ESPN, ABC, TNT and SportsNet in Canada.
What happens if I’m traveling or temporarily out of market?
If fans are traveling outside of their service area for a short period of time, they will still be able to watch the live games via VICTORY+.
Will I be able to start the game from the beginning if I’ve come in late?
There will be the option to ‘watch from start’ if you are entering the stream halfway through the game. We will also be making the games available for 72 hours after as an on demand offering. Once the 72 hours is up, the game will be removed from Victory+ per NHL regulations.
I’m a restaurant/bar owner, will I need a subscription or special device?
Victory+ will be free for any individual or business. Bars and restaurants that choose to stream Victory+ will need a Connected TV or a Streaming Service with the Victory+ app installed on it.