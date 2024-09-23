Ducks TV FAQs

What if I don’t live in the Ducks TV market?

Fans outside our market can continue to watch Ducks games through NHL Power Play on ESPN+. Nationally broadcast games will be available on ESPN, ABC, TNT and SportsNet in Canada.

What happens if I’m traveling or temporarily out of market?

If fans are traveling outside of their service area for a short period of time, they will still be able to watch the live games via VICTORY+.

Will I be able to start the game from the beginning if I’ve come in late?

There will be the option to ‘watch from start’ if you are entering the stream halfway through the game. We will also be making the games available for 72 hours after as an on demand offering. Once the 72 hours is up, the game will be removed from Victory+ per NHL regulations.

I’m a restaurant/bar owner, will I need a subscription or special device?

Victory+ will be free for any individual or business. Bars and restaurants that choose to stream Victory+ will need a Connected TV or a Streaming Service with the Victory+ app installed on it.

News Feed

'A Really Quality Person' Gudas Ready to Lead the Ducks as Captain

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players

Ducks Season Preview: In the Middle

Ducks Name Radko Gudas Team Captain

Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster, Fan Camp Details

Preview: Ducks Prospects Cap Rookie Faceoff Today vs. Kings

Recap: Ducks Prospects Fall 7-2 to Sharks in Rookie Faceoff

Preview: Ducks Prospects Battle Sharks in Game 2 of Rookie Faceoff

Recap: Gauthier, Clang Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Preview: Ducks Open 2024 Rookie Faceoff Tournament vs. Avs

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Ducks Season Preview: On the Wing

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Sennecke, Suchanek

Ducks Sign Goaltender Dansk to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Ducks Announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster, Camp Details

Ducks Announce 2024-25 National Television Schedule, Game Time Changes

Ducks Announce Partnerships with Victory+, KCOP Channel 13 to Televise All Regional Games for Free

Ducks Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule