Ducks to Host Largest Adult Hockey Tournament in Western U.S. This Weekend

The 13th annual Throwback Classic features 70 senior-level amateur clubs with players representing numerous countries including the Mexico Warriors

GPI

The Ducks will host the 13th annual Throwback Classic adult hockey tournament at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena Feb. 16-19. The Throwback Classic is the largest adult hockey tournament in the Western U.S., featuring 70 senior-level amateur teams with players representing numerous countries including the Mexico Warriors. The Mexico City based team features a full roster of players with Mexican heritage from various countries including Argentina, Mexico and the United States.

The Throwback Classic includes 70 clubs competing in 13 divisions based on various skill levels ranging from beginner to former professional hockey players. Each team participating will receive free sports drinks, beverages and snacks. All proceeds raised from the Throwback Classic benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation’s youth hockey programs including, Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E., Learn to Play and Top Flight.

The tournament begins with pool play games on Friday, Feb. 16 at various rink locations including Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena, The Rinks-Anaheim ICE and The Rinks-KHS ICE. All championship games will be played Monday, Feb. 19 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena.

Fans can find the full Throwback Classic tournament schedule including game times and rink locations by visiting DucksGoal.com.

