Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will host Fan Appreciation Night at Honda Center tomorrow, April 12 as the Ducks face off against the Calgary Flames (7 p.m. PT). The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a prize scratcher presented by DigAlert, with the opportunity to win exclusive Ducks and San Diego Gulls merchandise and equipment. Ducks alternate captain Jakob Silfverberg will also play his final game at Honda Center as he announced his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Continuing a Ducks tradition, a few lucky fans will win a Jersey Off The Back on the ice following the game from the players who wore them. In celebration of Fan Appreciation Night, all Adidas apparel and women’s apparel excluding jerseys will be 50% off at the Team Store and online at AnaheimTeamStore.com for the entire day.

Four finalists, who were chosen at random from thousands of entries from an enter to win promotion during the season, will be in attendance Friday night for a chance to win an All-Electric 2024 Honda Prologue 2WD 5D Touring SUV courtesy of Honda. The grand prize winner will be revealed at random during the second intermission.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to win hundreds of fun prizes throughout the night, including the Official Fan Appreciation Night jerseys in a special post-game, on-ice ceremony. Other notable prizes can be won during Fan Appreciation Night including a gift card courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen and numerous additional prizes including a Monster Energy branded snowboard, surfboard, skateboard, and helmet, a framed, team-signed 30th Anniversary jersey courtesy of Mpressions, an Xpression PRO gaming chair courtesy of Zipchair.com, swag bags from Brewery X and Wholly Guacamole and much more.

The OC Health Care Agency will also be on-site to give away $25 food and beverage vouchers to fans who stop by their booth and learn about Ducks.OCNavigator.org. Fan Appreciation Night also marks the Ducks’ final $5 Friday game of the season. Fans in attendance can enjoy discounted food and beverages at select concessions stands as well as $5 off merchandise purchases of $25 or more using The Mighty loyalty program information. To learn more, visit AnaheimDucks.com/5.

Throughout the season, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation annual commemorative series of Surprise Pucks have featured four limited-edition designs highlighting Faces of the Franchise in celebration of the club’s 30th Anniversary season. The fourth and final Surprise Puck in the series will feature Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry and will be on sale during Fan Appreciation Night. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the Surprise Pucks at Section 212 beginning with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Pucks are $30 each and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fans will receive either a current Ducks player-autographed commemorative puck or a surprise Ducks player-autographed orange puck. All pucks are individually wrapped and selected at random. The lucky winners of the Surprise Puck sale will receive an autographed Anaheim Ducks jersey by the player who signed the orange winner puck.

In honor of Fan Appreciation Night, one lucky winner will receive a special Carlsson Surprise Puck and a 30th Anniversary jersey autographed by Carlsson. An additional bonus puck will also be added to the sale and the lucky winner will receive a team signed 30th Anniversary jersey.