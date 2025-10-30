Ducks to Host Día de Muertos Celebration Sunday at Honda Center

The Ducks will celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Honda Center this Sunday, Nov. 2 when the Ducks face off against the New Jersey Devils (5 p.m. PT). In advance of this special evening, the Ducks offered a special ticket price for members and attendees of local Hispanic community programs, clubs and festivals in Anaheim. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Día de Muertos-inspired poncho, courtesy of HERDEZ® Salsa.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy free face painting at the south entrance of Honda Center, Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio and in Impact Club (ticketed members only). Trumpeters from Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense will perform the U.S. national anthem. Members of the band will be outfitted with special Ducks-branded mariachi jackets. The in-game experience will include additional performances by Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense and Ballet Folklórico. Select performances will also occur in the concourse and Impact Club throughout the game. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to view ofrendas (altars) in the south concourse, Puck Drop Patio and Impact Club, which will include tributes to local community members and Ducks alumni.

No. 8 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight fighter Brian Ortega will be in attendance to hit the Take Flight button ahead of puck drop. The Southern California native is a proud Mexican American citizen, as his parents hail from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Throughout the evening, fans can visit the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio to watch local Anaheim artist Jose Ortiz paint three limited-edition, Día de Muertos-inspired denim jackets. Ducks partner Tequila Herradura will also be in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio, featuring a marigold photo opportunity and a Living Catrina performer. In addition, Estrella Jalisco will host a memory wall, while Golden Road Brewing offers free mask painting at the Go Mango Bar.