Ducks to Host Día de Muertos Celebration Sunday at Honda Center

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Día de Muertos-inspired poncho courtesy of HERDEZ® Salsa

2025-26_ADHC_MRK_DDM_Web-Image_2568x1444

The Ducks will celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Honda Center this Sunday, Nov. 2 when the Ducks face off against the New Jersey Devils (5 p.m. PT). In advance of this special evening, the Ducks offered a special ticket price for members and attendees of local Hispanic community programs, clubs and festivals in Anaheim. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Día de Muertos-inspired poncho, courtesy of HERDEZ® Salsa.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy free face painting at the south entrance of Honda Center, Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio and in Impact Club (ticketed members only). Trumpeters from Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense will perform the U.S. national anthem. Members of the band will be outfitted with special Ducks-branded mariachi jackets. The in-game experience will include additional performances by Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense and Ballet Folklórico. Select performances will also occur in the concourse and Impact Club throughout the game. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to view ofrendas (altars) in the south concourse, Puck Drop Patio and Impact Club, which will include tributes to local community members and Ducks alumni.

No. 8 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight fighter Brian Ortega will be in attendance to hit the Take Flight button ahead of puck drop. The Southern California native is a proud Mexican American citizen, as his parents hail from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Throughout the evening, fans can visit the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio to watch local Anaheim artist Jose Ortiz paint three limited-edition, Día de Muertos-inspired denim jackets. Ducks partner Tequila Herradura will also be in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio, featuring a marigold photo opportunity and a Living Catrina performer. In addition, Estrella Jalisco will host a memory wall, while Golden Road Brewing offers free mask painting at the Go Mango Bar.

During the game, the Ducks will recognize local youth hockey players with Hispanic heritage during a special tribute. Players participating in the Ducks’ Fly Her Way, Jr. Ducks, Lady Ducks and The Rinks figure skating programs will be highlighted. More than 2,000 students from the Anaheim School District created special artwork including papel picado, Wild Wing skulls masks and skull garlands in honor of the Ducks’ Día de Muertos celebration. The students’ artwork will be on display throughout the building.

In celebration of Día de Muertos, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will host a Ducks Día de Muertos-themed auction set to begin Sunday, Nov. 2 at noon PT. The auction will close Monday, Nov. 3 at noon PT, with all proceeds benefiting Latino Health Access. Latino Health Access partners with communities to bring health, equity and sustainable change through education, services, consciousness-raising and civic participation. To bid, text DUCKS to 76278, or visit www.Ducks.Givesmart.com.

Limited edition apparel and various themed items will be available for purchase at the Anaheim Team Store. Select merchandise will be available online at AnaheimTeamStore.com.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15–Oct. 15) the Ducks actively engaged in community events with local organizations including the Concha Festival at Orange County Heritage Museum, Mission Viejo’s Día de los Muertos Festival and more. The Ducks have been active in the Hispanic community locally since the inception of their S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) program in 2005. Nearly 50%, roughly 25,000 students, of the program participants identify as Hispanic or nonwhite. As part of the team's ongoing efforts, the organization has also translated all Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. student materials into Spanish for their school programming to help provide access and remove barriers to participation in hockey communities throughout Southern California.

A limited number of tickets are available for Sunday’s game. Visit AnaheimDucks.com/Vamos to secure a ticket to take part in the celebration and experience special reveals throughout the evening.

News Feed

Ducks and Ryoko Rain Collaborate on Exclusive Capsule Collection

Ducks recover to defeat Panthers in shootout

Ducks Score Twice in 59 Seconds to Tie It Late but Ultimately Fall to Lightning

GAMEDAY: Ducks Close Out Road Trip by Taking on Panthers in Florida

GAMEDAY: Ducks Head to Tampa Looking for Third Straight Win

Granlund gets NHL career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

GAMEDAY: Ducks Road Trip Rolls on in Beantown

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Get Back on Track in Music City

GAMEDAY: Ducks Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Chicago to Take on the Hawks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Aim for Third Straight Win in Battle with Carolina Tonight

Our 21st Duck for the 2025-26 Season: Daniel “Doc” Jacobs

GAMEDAY: Ducks Battle Pens in Home Opener at Honda Center

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Bounce Back in San Jose 

Ducks Broadcaster Steve Carroll to be Inducted Into Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame

GAMEDAY: Ducks Start a Highly Anticipated Season in Seattle Exclusively on Victory+

Ducks Recall Washe from San Diego

Ducks to Host Home Opener at Honda Center Tuesday, October 14

Ducks Season-Opening Notes