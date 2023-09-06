Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Single game tickets for the 2023-24 Anaheim Ducks season presented by UCI Health will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. The Ducks will begin their home opener schedule Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes (5:30 p.m.).

Individual tickets for the 2023-24 season start as low as $27 per game. The Ducks will again host all 31 NHL opponents at Honda Center as part of their 2023-24 home schedule. Anaheim will have 26 home weekend dates, including 10 Friday games, two Saturday evening games and 14 Sunday contests. The Ducks will host the longest homestand of the season, an eight-game stretch from Dec. 21- Jan. 7.

The four-game Freeway Faceoff with the Los Angeles Kings see two contests at Honda Center, beginning with a matinee contest for Anaheim's annual day-after Thanksgiving game presented by Easton & Easton (Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.) and Green Night presented by Arrowhead Water (April 9 at 7 p.m.).

Additional home schedule highlights include appearances from the Boston Bruins (Oct. 22), Pittsburgh Penguins (Nov. 7: Native American Heritage Night presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians), Montreal Canadiens (Nov. 22), Washington Capitals (Nov. 30), Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 3), Detroit Red Wings (Jan. 7), New York Rangers (Jan. 21) and Chicago Blackhawks (March 21). The 2023 Stanley Cup champion, Vegas Golden Knights, will visit Orange County Nov. 5 and Dec. 27.

This season also features 30 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center in celebration of the team's 30th anniversary season. The first 10,000 fans in attendance at select games throughout the season will enjoy various exclusive giveaways, including a Wild Wing holiday beanie (Dec. 21), a Mighty button-up shirt (Jan. 31), a duffel gym bag presented by UCI Health (Mar. 6) and a 30th anniversary blanket presented by Café Divina (Mar. 19).

The 30th anniversary season schedule will focus on three Legacy Nights, each celebrating a specific era of the franchise's history. The first Legacy Night (Nov. 12) will highlight the club's first decade (1993-94 to 2002-03) with a Paul Kariya bobblehead giveaway presented by UCI Health. The Ducks will continue the nostalgic trip through the team's second decade (2003-04 to 2012-13) with a Teemu Selanne bobblehead (Jan. 7). The final Legacy Night will honor the club's last 10 years (2013-14 to 2022-23) while celebrating the organizations' future with a Mason McTavish bobblehead (Apr. 5).

A notable addition to the promotional schedule is a series of Mighty Oath games providing Ducks fans with exclusive benefits and an enhanced gameday experience for home games throughout the season, including Oct. 22 vs. Boston, Nov. 5 and Dec. 27 vs. Vegas, Nov. 24 and April 9 vs. Los Angeles and Jan. 21 vs. the New York Rangers. Fans who purchase tickets to games part of the Mighty Oath Flex Plan will receive numerous exclusive benefits, including discounts on tickets, concessions and merchandise. Fans can learn more about the Mighty Oath by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/MightyOathPlan.

Returning fan-favorite theme nights include Angels Night (Jan. 23) in addition to new annual celebrations, Pride Night (Jan. 5) and Women in Sports Night (Mar. 24), both of which are anticipated to make an impact in the arena as well as in the local community for the second year running. The full promotional schedule with additional details is available at AnaheimDucks.com/Promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through AnaheimDucks.com/Tickets, by phone at 1-877-WILD-WING, or in person at the Honda Center Box Office. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, presented by UCI Health, are available now, starting as low as $15 per game. Membership benefits include guaranteed giveaways from the 2023-24 Promotional Schedule, an increased 20% discount on concessions and beer in honor of the 30th anniversary season, a 10% discount on merchandise at the Anaheim Team Store, no-interest payment plans and, of course, the best locations in Honda Center. Fans can become part of the Orange Alliance by calling 1-877-WILD-WING or visiting AnaheimDucks.com/JoinTheAlliance. For savings on customizable Flex Plan ticket packages of seven or more games, call 1-877-WILD-WING or visit AnaheimDucks.com/FlexPlanDeposits.