Ducks Sign McTavish to Six-Year Contract

The Ducks have signed center Mason McTavish to a six-year contract through the 2030-31 NHL season.

McTavish, 22 (1/30/03), has recorded 60-80=140 points with 170 penalty minutes (PIM) in 229 career NHL games with Anaheim. In 2024-25, McTavish set single-season career highs in points (22-30=52), goals, assists, shots (180), and time on ice per game (16:53 avg.). Among Ducks leaders, he led in goals, power-play goals (6) and power-play points (12), while finishing second in scoring and faceoff win percentage (50.7%), and was third in assists. He reached 50 points and 20 goals for the first time in his career, becoming the fifth-youngest Ducks skater to score 50 points in a season. He also became the second player in club history to score 50 goals before turning 21, joining Paul Kariya.

“Mason is a key part of our team, and we’re excited to reach a long-term agreement that reflects his importance to our future,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He’s a highly skilled, physical, and competitive player who plays the game the right way. Mason has already made a significant impact at a young age, and we’re confident he’ll continue to grow into a top player as we build toward sustained success.”

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound forward made his NHL debut on Oct. 13, 2021, vs. Winnipeg, becoming the youngest Duck to score a goal (18 years, 256 days) while also adding an assist in the game. He made nine appearances during the 2021-22 NHL season, earning 2-1=3 points with a +3 rating. In his first full NHL season in 2022-23, McTavish recorded 17-26=43 points in 80 games, ranking fourth in Ducks history for single-season points by a rookie. In 2023-24, he netted 19 goals and 42 points in 64 games, ranking third among Ducks leaders in both goals and points.

“Today is an exciting day for me and my family to commit my long-term future to the Anaheim Ducks,” said McTavish. “I believe in the direction of this organization and the group we have in the locker room. We’re building something special and I want to help this team take the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender and, ultimately, a championship team.”

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, McTavish combined for 20-27=47 points with a +30 rating and 31 PIM in 29 OHL games with Hamilton and Peterborough in 2021-22 after beginning the campaign with Anaheim. He was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team after ranking seventh among OHL players in points per game (1.62) and goals per game (0.69). He helped Hamilton to an OHL championship and a Memorial Cup Final appearance, scoring 16-13=29 points in 19 playoff contests to rank second in goals and fifth in scoring among all skaters. He was named to the 2021 Memorial Cup All-Star Team after scoring 6-2=8 points in five tournament games.

McTavish spent the 2020-21 season with Olten of the Swiss League (Switzerland's second division), recording 9-2=11 points with a +4 rating and six PIM in 13 regular-season games. He led all players 19 and younger in points per game (0.85) and co-led in goals. In 2019-20 with Peterborough, McTavish was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team after earning 29-13=42 points in 57 contests.

A Canadian national born in Zurich, Switzerland, McTavish helped Canada win gold medals at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) and the 2021 U-18 World Championship (6-5=11 points in seven games). McTavish also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, recording one assist in the tournament.

McTavish was named MVP of the 2022 WJC while serving as Canada’s captain. He led all tournament skaters in points (8-9=17) and goals and co-led in assists. At the time, his 17 points were tied for the third-most by a Canadian in a single WJC, matching Wayne Gretzky (1978) and Eric Lindros (1991). In the 2022 gold medal game, he recorded two assists; his nine total in the tournament tied for seventh all-time by a Canadian in a single WJC. His eight goals ranked tied for fifth all-time by a Canadian in a single WJC.