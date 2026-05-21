Ducks Release Offseason Injury Report

The Ducks have released the following injury report:

Troy Terry – Chronic hip impingement and will undergo surgery in the near future (timeline TBD)

Terry further established himself as one of the inspirational leaders of the Ducks after battling through injuries all season and appearing in the first postseason of his eight-year career. The 28-year-old had 3-8=11 points (good for second on the team) in 12 playoff games. He had 19-38=57 in just 61 games during the regular season and became the fifth player in Ducks history to record five straight seasons with 50 or more points. Terry led Anaheim in plus/minus, tied for second in assists and was fourth in points. He scored 6-6=12 points in the final 5:00 of regulation this season and also scored 2-4=6 points on game-tying or game-winning goals in the final 2:00 of regulation and OT.

Cutter Gauthier - Transverse process fracture (cleared to play) The 22-year-old Gauthier had a breakout season, scoring 41-28=69 points in 76 games and becoming the fourth player in Ducks history to reach 40 in a single season (11th instance). He led Anaheim in points, goals, game-winning goals (7), power play goals (11), power play points (11-8=19) and shots (285). He ranked tied for 11th in the NHL in goals and sixth in shots (285). Was a point-per-game performer in the playoffs, with four goals and eight assists in 12 postseason contests.

Ryan Poehling – Concussion (cleared of symptoms)

The 27-year-old Poehling came to Anaheim in a trade that sent Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia last offseason and was a valued contributor to the team until he endured a late, blindside hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb in Game 5 of the Second Round. Poehling was knocked out of the game and ultimately the series, while McNabb received a game misconduct and later a one-game suspension. Poehling had four goals in 11 postseason games, including the dramatic OT game-winner in Game 4 vs. Edmonton that just barely snuck over the goal line. He had 11-25=36 points in 75 regular season games for Anaheim.

Pavel Mintyukov - MCL sprain (will be ready for training camp)

The 2022 first round pick (10th overall) further established himself among Anaheim's best young defensemen, averaging 18:26 in ice time during the regular season with 8-14=22 points and two game-winning goals. The 22-year-old set new single-season career highs in goals, GWG (2), appearances (73) and blocked shots (112). He was tied for third among Ducks defensemen in points, third in goals and fourth in assists, and was second in even-strength goals (8).

Radko Gudas – Ankle sprain (was cleared to play had Ducks advanced to Western Conference Final)

The 35-year-old Ducks captain averaged 16:11 of ice time for Anaheim this season, scoring 2-11=13 points in 56 games. He led all Ducks defensemen in hits (192) and ranked fourth in blocked shots (88).

Drew Helleson - Groin strain (will be ready for training camp)

The 25-year-old Helleson was a +1 in eight postseason games this season. He played a career-high 16:58 minutes per game during the regular season while tallying two goals and 13 assists in 60 games. He set new single-season career bests in points, assists and appearances.