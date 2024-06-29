Ducks Select Solberg 23rd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25_ADHC_DraftPick_1920x1080 Stolberg

The Ducks have selected defenseman Stian Solberg 23rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Stolberg, 18 (12/29/05), scored 5-10=15 points with 47 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +2 rating in 42 games with Valerenga of the Eliteserien, Norway’s top professional league, finishing first in scoring among all skaters aged 18 or younger. His 15 points are also the fourth-most by a defenseman 18 or younger in league history.

The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman posted 1-3=4 points in 18 games for Valerenga in 2022-23, also the most by a skater aged 18 or younger. In 71 career Eliteserien games, Solberg recorded 6-14=20 points with 59 PIM and a +4 rating. He becomes the second-highest ever player to be drafted out of Norway, following 2024 15th overall selection Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

The Oslo, Norway native represented Norway at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded 1-1=2 points and four PIM in five games, and the 2014 IIHF World Championships, where he tallied 2-1=3 points with eight PIM in seven games. He also appeared in the 2023 U-18 World Championship for Norway, earning an assist (0-1=1) in six games.

News Feed

Ducks Select Center Blais 100th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Defenseman Smith 79th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Center Procyszyn 68th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Winger Masse 66th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Center Pettersson 35th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

'He Can Play Any Type of Game': Verbeek on Ducks First-Round Picks

Ducks Select Sennecke Third Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Own Third and 31st Picks, Nine Total Selections in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Unveil Brand Evolution with New Logo and Jerseys

Picking Third: Recent History of the Number Three Selection

'One of the Most Interesting Decisions in the Draft': Experts Predict Ducks Third Overall Pick

Ducks Name Clune Assistant Coach

NHL Draft Preview with Assistant GM Martin Madden

Ducks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Ducks of Tomorrow: Goalie Prospect Update with Coach Sudarshan Maharaj

Gauthier Named 2024 Bob Johnson Award Winner

Ducks of Tomorrow: Defense Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson

Ducks Sign Goaltender Clara to Entry-Level Contract