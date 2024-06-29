Ducks Select Solberg 23rd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected defenseman Stian Solberg 23rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Stolberg, 18 (12/29/05), scored 5-10=15 points with 47 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +2 rating in 42 games with Valerenga of the Eliteserien, Norway’s top professional league, finishing first in scoring among all skaters aged 18 or younger. His 15 points are also the fourth-most by a defenseman 18 or younger in league history.

The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman posted 1-3=4 points in 18 games for Valerenga in 2022-23, also the most by a skater aged 18 or younger. In 71 career Eliteserien games, Solberg recorded 6-14=20 points with 59 PIM and a +4 rating. He becomes the second-highest ever player to be drafted out of Norway, following 2024 15th overall selection Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

The Oslo, Norway native represented Norway at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded 1-1=2 points and four PIM in five games, and the 2014 IIHF World Championships, where he tallied 2-1=3 points with eight PIM in seven games. He also appeared in the 2023 U-18 World Championship for Norway, earning an assist (0-1=1) in six games.