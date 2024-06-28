Ducks Select Sennecke Third Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected right wing Beckett Sennecke (BEK-it SEHN-uh-KUH) third overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. Anaheim also holds the 31st selection during the first round of tonight’s NHL Draft.

“Beckett is an impact player that plays with high-end skill and intelligence, and has the potential to be a dynamic player.” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He plays with purpose, drives to the net, has incredible hands and vision. In our many viewings, his drive to be successful was evident. He will fit in well with our current group of elite young players already in the NHL and support our goal to build a perennial contender.”

Sennecke, 18 (1/28/06), scored 27-41=68 points with 33 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +33 rating in 63 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023-24. He led Oshawa in game-winning goals (7), shots (207), ranked second in plus minus, third in scoring, fourth in assists and fifth in goals.

The 6-2, 182-pound forward led all draft eligible skaters in goals and points during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, scoring 10-12=22 points with a +9 rating in 18 postseason games. Among all OHL Playoff leaders, he ranked tied for fourth in goals and tied for eighth in points.

In 2022-23, Sennecke was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team after he recorded 20-35=55 points in 61 games, co-leading all OHL rookies in assists and second in scoring. In 124 career OHL games the past two seasons, Sennecke scored 47-76=123 points with 11 PIM and a +26 rating. He also tallied 11-12=23 points with a +7 rating in 21 OHL Playoff contests.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Sennecke represented Team Canada White at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, collecting three assists in five tournament contests (0-3=3).