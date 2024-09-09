Ducks Season Preview: On the Wing

In all, Killorn averaged a career-high 18:44 of ice-time last season, quickly becoming a trusted two-way presence for Cronin and Co. behind the bench.

Killorn's injuries were rare for the uber consistent veteran too, as he had missed missed just 16 games over the last eight seasons.

Killorn also has experience playing both left and right wing, as well as playing in scoring and checking roles, so his versatility will likely be a key asset as Anaheim's coaching staff tries to find its best forward lines early in the new campaign.

Ryan Strome

2023-24: 11-30=41 in 79 games, -20 rating, 15:48 ATOI

Strome has been consistent throughout his first two years in Anaheim, collecting 41 points in each season and finishing among the Ducks top five scorers both times.

Strome's playmaking has been on display throughout those two campaigns, good for third on the team with 30 helpers last year, but the veteran's stated goal for the 2024-25 campaign is finishing more of his own chances and improving on his 11-goal output.

"One thing I'd like to improve on is get my goal scoring back up," Strome said. "My totals have dropped in the last two years, so I think that's something I can address and work on. You score 10 more goals and not only does it help the team, it helps your year. I'm always trying to find ways to get better. I think that's something I can address."

Strome shot just 8.4% last season, his worst mark since 2017-18, a decent indicator the 31-year-old's puck luck could turn around come the fall.

The former Ranger, Oiler and Islander has mostly played wing for the Ducks, but has experience in the middle and could again fill in at center when needed.

Brett Leason

2023-24: 11-11=22 in 68 games played, -7 rating, 13:01 ATOI

The 6-foot-5 Leason enjoyed the best season of his young NHL career last year, posting personal bests in nearly every offensive category while also carving out a penalty killing role and finishing with two shorthanded goals.

Signed to a one-year contract extension in July, Leason will likely compete in training camp for a right wing spot on the Ducks third or fourth forward line, but he did see occasional top-six minutes last season amidst Anaheim's injury troubles.

And with GM Pat Verbeek looking to get more scoring out of the team's bottom-six forwards, Leason could become a valuable depth option as the 25-year-old has shot near 12% in his two seasons as a Duck.

Brock McGinn

2023-24: 1-2=3 in 24 games played, -5 rating, 11:05 ATOI

McGinn will look for a bounce-back campaign this fall after his 2023-24 season was limited to 24 games due to various injuries, eventually leading to disc surgery (back) in March. The 30-year-old returned to the ice this summer and is expected to be a full participant in training camp.

McGinn offers a unique skillset to Anaheim's bottom-six as an experienced penalty killer who excels on the forecheck and has shown a knack for finishing around the net (12% shooting percentage over the last four seasons).

Acquired from Pittsburgh just prior to the 2022 trade deadline, McGinn is entering the final season of a four-year contract.

Ross Johnston

2023-24: 1-3=4 in 68 games played, -12 rating, 8:12 ATOI

Claimed on waivers from the Islanders just prior to the 2023-24 season, Johnston plays a specific role for the Ducks forward group - a heavy, physical style of play focused on a strong forecheck and protecting his teammates.

Johnston led Ducks forwards with 117 penalty minutes last year, including nine fighting majors - two shy of the NHL leaders.

Entering his second season as a Duck, Johnston is halfway through a four-year contract signed with the Islanders in October 2021.

Cutter Gauthier

2023-24: 0-1=1 in 1 (NHL) game played, +1 rating, 15:24 ATOI

Gauthier's 2023-24 campaign was nothing short of a whirlwind, becoming one of the most productive seasons by an NCAA player in the last three decades while featuring a midseason trade to Anaheim, a berth in the NCAA National Championship Game and an NHL debut.

Gauthier skated alongside Killorn and Leo Carlsson in his initial NHL experience, Anaheim's season-closing win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and immediately flashed an exciting chemistry with Carlsson - a potential longterm running mate.

"We only got the one game, but I was really impressed," Killorn said of Gauthier's debut. "Coming from college, it's a lot different league to play against, especially Vegas in your first game. He handled himself really well and I love that he was making plays. A lot of guys might be shy in their first couple of games to make those plays and he was not afraid to make plays, which was awesome...

"[And] that was one of Leo's best games of the year against Vegas. You see how much talent he has and what his ceiling can be. Who knows how good he can be in this league?"

Gauthier scored an NCAA-best 38 goals last season at Boston College, the most by any NCAA player since 1990-2000. He was named a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist, NCAA All-American and Hockey East First Team All-Star. Now, he'll compete for a spot on Anaheim's opening night roster in training camp, hoping to quickly become one of the club's top offensive weapons on the wing.

Like Strome, Gauthier also has experience playing center and did so at times last year for Boston College, but he'll likely spend the bulk of his first NHL campaign on the wing.

Sam Colangelo

2023-24: 1-0=1 in three (NHL) games played, even rating, 12:33 ATOI