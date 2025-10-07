Ducks Season-Opening Notes

OFFSEASON ACQUISITIONS
Mikael Granlund - C/LW/RW (signed to a three-year contract, July 1)
- Has scored 60 or more points in three of the last four seasons (five in his career).
- Split 2024-25 between San Jose and Dallas, earning 22-44=66 points in 83 regular-season games (acquired by DAL, Feb. 1)
- Earned 15-30=45 points in 52 GP with San Jose, pacing the Sharks in points and assists, co-leading in PPG (5) and third in goals.
- Scored 7-14=21 points in 31 GP with Dallas. Helped the Stars to the Western Conference Final (5-5=10 points, 3 PPG in 18 GP).
- Represented Finland at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, leading his country in points (3-1=4 in 3 GP) and goals.
Chris Kreider - LW (from NYR w/ a 2025 fourth-round pick for Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick, June 12)
- Since the start of 2021-22, he leads the NHL in SHG (13) and is fifth in PPG (58), one PPG ahead of both Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews.
- He has scored 30 or more goals in three of the last four seasons and has netted 20 or more goals 10 times in his career.
- Kreider is the only NHL player to score 300 goals, 100 PPG, 50 GWG goals and 10 SHG since 2012-13.
- He recorded 48 goals and 76 points in 123 career Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and four Eastern Conference Finals (2014, 2015, 2021, 2024). He led the Rangers in all-time playoff goals, (12) and PPG (19), and was third in points (48-28=76).
- Represented Team USA at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring one goal in two tournament games.
Ryan Poehling - C (from PHI w/ a 2025 second-round and 2026 fourth-round pick for Trevor Zegras, June 23)
- Spent 2024-25 with the Flyers, recording 12-19=31 points in 68 games, setting single-season career highs in points, goals, assists and FOW% (50.9).
- Scored 16 points the last 16 games of the season (8-8=16) to lead Philadelphia in goals in that span and co-lead in scoring (also Matvei Michkov; 6-10=16).
- Led Flyers forwards in blocked shots (79), ranked second in SH FO (101), was third in FO (737) and FOW (375), and fourth in 5v5 points per 60 minutes (1.88).
- He has earned 43-52=95 points in 283 career NHL games with PHI (2023-25), PIT (2022-23) and MTL (2019-22).
Petr Mrazek - G (from DET w/ a 2027 second round and 2026 fourth round pick for John Gibson, June 28)
- Split the 2024-25 seasons between Chicago and Detroit, going 12-21-2 with one shutout.
- He is 180-176-40 with 26 shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and .906 SV% in 428 career NHL games (397 starts).
- In 29 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, he is 12-15 record with five shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and .911 SV% while helping Carolina reach the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.
QUENNEVILLE NAMED HEAD COACH
- The Ducks named Joel Quenneville the 12th head coach in franchise history, May 8, 2025.
- Quenneville has led teams to three Stanley Cup championships in 25 years as a head coach in the NHL.
- He guided Chicago to championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and is one of 11 head coaches in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup three times. He is the only head coach to do so in the salary cap era (since 2005-06).
- He has a 969-572-77-150 record (.612%) with Florida (2019-21), Chicago (2008-18), Colorado (2005-08) and (1996-04).
- His 969 regular season wins are the second-most by a head coach in NHL history while his 1,768 games coached are fifth all-time. He is 31 wins from reaching 1,000 in his NHL coaching career, with Scotty Bowman the only NHL coach to reach the milestone (1,244 wins).
- He was named recipient of the 1999-00 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year, leading the Blues to a 51-19-11-1 record and the President’s Trophy as the league’s top team in the regular season.
NEW-LOOK COACHING STAFF
- Anaheim’s 2025-26 coaching staff led by Quenneville features Assistant Coaches Tim Army, Ryan McGill, Jay Woodcroft, Andrew Brewer, Goaltending Coach Peter Budaj and Video Coordinator Austin Violette.
- In addition to Quenneville’s 29 seasons of coaching experience, Anaheim’s coaching staff has extensive coaching experience in the professional, international and junior ranks:
- Tim Army (38 seasons, 16 in NHL)
- Ryan McGill (28 seasons, 10 in NHL)
- Jay Woodcroft (19 seasons, 16 in NHL)
- Andrew Brewer (17 seasons, 8 in NHL)
- Peter Budaj (1 season in NHL)
- Austin Violette (7 seasons, 3 in NHL)
UPCOMING MILESTONES
- Leo Carlsson - 26 points to 100 career points
- Cutter Gauthier - 17 appearances to 100 career games
- Mikael Granlund - 21 goals to 200 career goals
- Radko Gudas - 2 points to 200 NHL points
- Alex Killorn - 50 appearances to 1,000 career games
- Chris Kreider - 17 appearances to 900 career games; 18 points to 600 career points
- Mason McTavish - 20 assists to 100 career assists
- Petr Mrazek - 3 starts to 400 career starts
- Ryan Poehling - 5 points to 100 career points; 17 appearances to 300 games
- Ryan Strome - 20 points to 500 career points
- Troy Terry - 4 points to tying Bobby Ryan (289) for ninth on the club's all-time points list; 15 points to 300 career points; 16 assists to tying Rickard Rakell (185) for ninth on the club's all-time assist list
- Frank Vatrano - 19 goals to 200 goals
- Olen Zellweger - 12 games to 100 career games
SEASON-OPENING ROSTER
- Anaheim’s season-opening roster includes nine Ducks draft selections, five free agent signings, eight trade acquisitions and one waiver claim.
- The roster includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders.
- The roster features four Ducks first-round picks all selected in the top-10: Beckett Sennecke (third overall in 2024) Leo Carlsson (second overall in 2023), Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022) and Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021).
- Six other first-round selections make up the roster, including Cutter Gauthier (fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022), Ryan Poehling (25th overall by Montreal in 2017), Jacob Trouba (ninth overall by Winnipeg in 2012), Ryan Strome (fifth overall by NY Islanders in 2011), Mikael Granlund (ninth overall by Minnesota in 2010) and Chris Kreider (19th overall by NY Rangers in 2009).
- Anaheim’s roster includes four players 21-and-younger: Sennecke (19), Carlsson (20), Gauthier (21) and Mintyukov (21); and 10 total players 24-and-under with the additions of McTavish (22), Olen Zellweger (22), Sam Colangelo (23), Jackson LaCombe (24), Drew Helleson (24) and Nikita Nesterenko (24).