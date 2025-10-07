Ducks Season-Opening Notes

The Ducks open the 2025-26 regular season Thursday, Oct. 9 against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena (7 p.m. PT). The game will be available exclusively on Victory+ (stream/TV) and on Ducks Stream (audio).

32ND SEASON NOTES

The Ducks own an all-time record of 1,106-1,005-328 in 2,439 games in 31 prior seasons (.521%).

Anaheim begins its 32nd season with a 619-447-154 record at Honda Center (.570%) and 487-558-174 road record (.471%).

The Ducks begin the season on the road for the 24th time in club history and each of the last three campaigns.

This marks the second time Anaheim will open a season against the Kraken, with the only other occasion coming Oct. 12, 2023, a 5-4 Ducks OT win.

The Ducks begin their 10-game October schedule with three home contests and seven on the road.

OPENING NOTES

Anaheim begins its 32nd season and the 24th time the Ducks will open a season on the road (first at Seattle).

All-time, Anaheim is 11-20-0 in season-opening games and 6-2-0 in its last eight season openers overall.

One of Anaheim’s all-time 31 season openers have required overtime, Oct. 12, 2022 vs. SEA (5-4 OT win, Troy Terry GWG).

Five players look to make their Ducks debuts tonight, including forwards Mikael Granlund, Chris Kreider and Ryan Poehling, and goaltender Petr Mrazek.

Right wing Beckett Sennecke will look to make his NHL debut with his first appearance of 2025-26.

20-GOAL SCORERS

Anaheim boasts seven 20-goal scorers from 2024-25, the most among all NHL clubs entering 2025-26. The seven include Mason McTavish (22), Mikael Granlund (22, w/ DAL & SJS), Chris Kreider (22, w/ NYR), Troy Terry (21), Frank Vatrano (21), Leo Carlsson (20) and Cutter Gauthier (20).

Anaheim was the only NHL team with three players 22 and younger to score 20 goals last season (Carlsson, Gauthier and McTavish), with all three reaching 20 goals for the first time in their careers.

DUCKS-KRAKEN