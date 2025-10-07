Ducks Season-Opening Notes

Anaheim opens the 2025-26 regular season Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena (7 p.m. PT).

GettyImages-2208978365

The Ducks open the 2025-26 regular season Thursday, Oct. 9 against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena (7 p.m. PT). The game will be available exclusively on Victory+ (stream/TV) and on Ducks Stream (audio).

32ND SEASON NOTES

  • The Ducks own an all-time record of 1,106-1,005-328 in 2,439 games in 31 prior seasons (.521%).
  • Anaheim begins its 32nd season with a 619-447-154 record at Honda Center (.570%) and 487-558-174 road record (.471%).
  • The Ducks begin the season on the road for the 24th time in club history and each of the last three campaigns.
  • This marks the second time Anaheim will open a season against the Kraken, with the only other occasion coming Oct. 12, 2023, a 5-4 Ducks OT win.
  • The Ducks begin their 10-game October schedule with three home contests and seven on the road.

OPENING NOTES

  • Anaheim begins its 32nd season and the 24th time the Ducks will open a season on the road (first at Seattle).
  • All-time, Anaheim is 11-20-0 in season-opening games and 6-2-0 in its last eight season openers overall.
  • One of Anaheim’s all-time 31 season openers have required overtime, Oct. 12, 2022 vs. SEA (5-4 OT win, Troy Terry GWG).
  • Five players look to make their Ducks debuts tonight, including forwards Mikael Granlund, Chris Kreider and Ryan Poehling, and goaltender Petr Mrazek.
  • Right wing Beckett Sennecke will look to make his NHL debut with his first appearance of 2025-26.

20-GOAL SCORERS

  • Anaheim boasts seven 20-goal scorers from 2024-25, the most among all NHL clubs entering 2025-26.
    • The seven include Mason McTavish (22), Mikael Granlund (22, w/ DAL & SJS), Chris Kreider (22, w/ NYR), Troy Terry (21), Frank Vatrano (21), Leo Carlsson (20) and Cutter Gauthier (20).
  • Anaheim was the only NHL team with three players 22 and younger to score 20 goals last season (Carlsson, Gauthier and McTavish), with all three reaching 20 goals for the first time in their careers.

DUCKS-KRAKEN

  • The Ducks and Kraken open their four-game 2025-26 season series.
  • Anaheim is 5-9-0 in 14 prior meetings against Seattle, including 3-4-0 at Climate Pledge Arena.
  • Anaheim went 2-1-0 in the 2024-25 season series, outscoring Seattle by a 13-9 margin.
  • The Ducks have won consecutive games vs. the Kraken, both on the road (6-4 W; Jan. 28, 2025 and 5-2 W; Nov. 27, 2024).
  • Troy Terry paces all-time Ducks leaders in scoring (7-8=15), goals, assists in 13 career games vs. Seattle. Terry also paces Anaheim in career points (3-2=5) and goals at Climate Pledge Arena. Only seven NHL players have scored more career goals against the Kraken.
  • Frank Vatrano led Ducks skaters in points (3-1=4), goals and plus/minus (+4) in the 2024-25 season series.
  • Lukas Dostal went 1-1-0 in two starts vs. Seattle last season, earning his first win vs. the Kraken Jan. 28, 2025 (26 saves).
36590719_Anaheim_Ducks_v_Los_Angeles_Kings_Deleted_User_20251004_231023

THE 2025 PRESEASON

  • Anaheim went 4-2-1 in the 2025 preseason, which included seven exhibition contests all in the state of California.
  • The Ducks outscored opponents 24-19 in preseason while the penalty kill ranked sixth among NHL clubs at 87.1% (27-of- 31) and power play went 4-of-23 (17.4%).
  • Defenseman Jackson LaCombe co-led all NHL skaters with six preseason assists while he ranked tied for seventh among all NHL leaders in points (1-6=7).
  • LaCombe led all NHL defensemen in assists while he co-led all NHL blueliners in points.
  • Troy Terry ranked tied for fifth among all NHL leaders in assists, tied for second among Ducks leaders.
  • Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Beckett Sennecke and Frank Vatrano tied for second among Anaheim goal leaders while camp invite Matthew Phillips paced the club with three preseason goals in two contests.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP

  • The Ducks concluded 2024-25 with a 35-37-10 record (80 pts.), the team’s best output since 2018-19 (also 35-37-10, 80 points).
  • Anaheim’s 21-point increase from 2023-24 was the second largest in the NHL (59 to 80), behind only Columbus (23, 66 to 89).
  • The Ducks’ goal differential improved by 48, the fourth-largest increase in the NHL (-90 prior season to -42)
  • Anaheim finished its home schedule with a 21-18-2 record, including 15-7-1 the last 22 at Honda Center.

YOUNG DUCKS

  • In 2024-25, Anaheim led the NHL in points (152), goals (64) and assists (90) from skaters 21-and-under.
  • Anaheim also led the NHL in goals (74) by players 22 or younger and were second in the category in points (74-106=180).
  • Anaheim had the most players appear in a game that were 21-and-under at any point during the season:
    o Leo Carlsson (19 and 20), Cutter Gauthier (20 and 21), Pavel Mintyukov (20 and 21), Tristan Luneau (20 and 21) and Olen Zellweger (21).
  • Anaheim’s group of players 24-and-younger combined to rank third among NHL teams in goals (119) and fourth in scoring (119-170=289). The Ducks finished 2024-25 with 13 roster players born in 2000 or after.

OFFSEASON EXTENSIONS

  • Over the offseason, Anaheim signed eight players to multi-year contract extensions:
    • Defenseman Jackson LaCombe - eight years starting in 2026-27 through 2033-34 (Oct. 2, 2025)
    • Center Mason McTavish - six years through 2030-31 (Sept. 27, 2025)
    • Right Wing Sam Colangelo - two years through 2026-27 (Aug. 4, 2025)
    • Center Tim Washe - two years through 2026-27 (Aug. 4, 2025)
    • Defenseman Drew Helleson - two years through 2026-27 (July 18, 2025)
    • Goaltender Lukas Dostal - five years through 2029-30 (July 17, 2025)
    • Goaltender Ville Husso - two years through 2026-27 (June 29, 2025)
    • Left Wing Nikita Nesterenko - two years through 2026-27 (June 18, 2025)
GettyImages-2238211645

EIGHT MORE FOR COMBER

  • Defenseman Jackson LaCombe signed an eight-year contract extension Oct. 2, beginning in 2026-27 through 2033-34.
  • LaCombe has recorded 16-44=60 points and 52 PIM in 148 career games with Anaheim.
  • In 2024-25, LaCombe scored 14-29=43 points with an even rating in 75 games. leading the team in TOI/game (22:18 avg.).
  • He ranked tied for seventh among all NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (12) and 11th in goals (14).
  • Among all NHL blueliners 24-and-younger, he was trailed only Rasmus Dahlin (BUF, 17) and Thomas Harley (DAL, 16).
  • LaCombe paced Anaheim blueliners in scoring, goals, assists, PPP (2-7=9) and shots (134).
  • LaCombe’s 14 goals in 2024-25 were the most by a Ducks defenseman since 2010-11 (Lubomir Visnovsky, 18).
  • He became one of eight defensemen in club history to record 40 or more points, joining Scott Niedermayer (four times), Cam Fowler, Chris Pronger (three times), Oleg Tverdovsky (twice), and Dmitri Mironov, Fredrik Olausson, Lubomir Visnovsky (once).

MACK’S BACK

  • Center Mason McTavish signed a six-year contract through the 2030-31 NHL season on Sept. 27.
  • McTavish has scored 60-80=140 points in 229 career NHL games, all with the Ducks.
  • In 2024-25, he set single-season career highs in points (22-30=52), goals, assists, shots (180), and TOI/game (16:53 avg.).
  • Among Ducks leaders, he led in goals, PPG (6) and PPP (12), was second in scoring and FOW% (50.7%), and third in assists.
  • He reached 50 points and 20 goals for the first time in his career, the fifth-youngest Ducks skater to score 50 points in a season.
  • McTavish became the second player in club history to score 50 career goals before turning 21, joining Paul Kariya.

EXTENDING THE DOST-WALL

  • Goaltender Lukas Dostal signed a five-year extension through 2029-30 on July 17.
  • He posted a 23-23-7 record with one shutout, a 3.10 GAA and .903 SV% in 54 appearances in 2024-25 (49 starts).
  • He set single-season career bests in wins, appearances, starts, saves (1,467) and minutes (3057:39).
  • Among NHL goalies, he led in games with 40 or more saves (5), was fourth in high danger saves (350) and seventh in saves.
  • Dostal was one of two NHL goalies 24-and-under to record 20 or more wins (also Dustin Wolf, CGY).
  • Dostal became the seventh Anaheim goaltender to reach 20 wins in a season, the third youngest in club history at the time of his 20th win (24 years, 265 days).
  • He is 42-58-13 with two shutouts, a 3.29 GAA and .902 SV% in 121 career NHL appearances with Anaheim (107 starts).
  • Dostal ranks sixth among all-time Anaheim goaltenders in appearances, starts, is seventh in wins and fifth in saves (3,358).

CARLSSON'S CLIMB

  • Center Leo Carlsson scored 20-25=45 points in 2024-25, becoming the first Ducks player to record a 20-goal campaign prior to turning 21 years old.
  • Carlsson was also the fourth player in Ducks history with a 40-point campaign prior to age 21, joining Trevor Zegras (16-28=44 in 2021-22), Mason McTavish (17-26=43 in 2022-23) and Cam Fowler (19 years old, 10=30=40 in 2010-11).
  • Carlsson scored 11-17=28 points with a +11 rating the final 31 games (dating to Feb. 1, 2025), leading all NHL players 21-and-under in goals and points. He also led all Ducks skaters in points in that time span.
  • He co-led Anaheim in GWG (5), ranking tied for third in scoring (20-25=45), goals and plus/minus (+6), and was fifth in assists.
  • Carlsson became the youngest player to appear at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off, representing Sweden when he made his tournament debut Feb. 17 vs. Team USA at 20 years, 53 days.
  • Carlsson was the youngest player and only teenager named to a 4 Nations Face-Off roster Dec. 4. He was two years and 126 days younger than Brock Faber (Team USA), the next youngest player to appear at the tournament.

CUTTING THROUGH

  • Left wing Cutter Gauthier was named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team after scoring 20-24=44 points with a +8 rating, appearing in all 82 games.
  • Among all NHL rookies, Gauthier led in even-strength goals (18) and games played, was third in goals, tied for third in plus/ minus, fourth in shots (190), fifth in points (20-24=44) and sixth in assists.
  • He was one of three NHL rookies to reach 20 goals, joining Macklin Celebrini (SJS, 25) and Matvei Michkov (PHI, 24).
  • He is the fourth Ducks rookie with a 20-goal season, joining Bobby Ryan (31 in 2008-09), Dustin Penner (29 in 2006-07) and Trevor Zegras (23 in 2021-22).
  • He was the seventh rookie in Ducks history to reach 40 points, with his 44 points fourth all-time among Ducks rookies. His 20 goals are the fourth most by a rookie in club history and the most since Zegras in 2021-22 (23).

TERRY TRACKER

  • Right wing Troy Terry led Anaheim in points (21-34=55) and assists while he ranked tied for second in goals in 2024-25.
  • Terry has led Anaheim in points in two of the last four seasons and ranked in the top two of Anaheim’s scoring leaders each of the last four seasons.
  • Since 2021-22, Terry paces all Ducks skaters in points (101-136=237) and co-leads with 21 PPG.
  • He became the fifth Ducks skater to score 20 goals in four straight seasons (sixth instance), joining Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, Corey Perry and Bobby Ryan.
  • His 55 points made him the fifth player in Ducks history with four straight seasons with at least 50 points.
  • He enters 2025-26 10th among all-time Anaheim leaders in points (116-169=285), goals and assists.

TANK MODE

  • Left wing Frank Vatrano was second among Ducks leaders in goals (21) and tied for third in scoring (21-24=45). las season.
  • Recorded his third straight 40-point campaign and third straight 20-goal season (ninth Ducks player, 11th instance).
  • Became the ninth Duck (11th instance) to score 20 goals in three straight campaigns, joining Paul Kariya (five straight, 1998-03), Teemu Selanne (five, 1996-01 and four, 2008-12), Cory Perry (five, 2007-12 and three, 2013-16), Troy Terry (four, 2021-25), Bobby Ryan (four, 2008-12), Ryan Getzlaf (three, 2006-09), Ryan Kesler (three, 2014-17), Rickard Rakell (three, 2015-18).
  • He reached the 40-point mark for the third straight season, his only three seasons reaching 40 points in his career.
  • His 24 assists set a new single-season career high, surpassing his prior mark of 23 the season prior.
  • Since his Anaheim debut in 2022, leads the club in goals (80), PPG (21), SHG (4), shots (737), co-leads in OTG (3), and ranks second in points (146) and PPP (21-13=34).
  • Vatrano signed a three-year contract extension beginning in 2025-26 through 2027-28, Jan. 5, 2025.

GUD TIMES

  • The Ducks named defenseman Radko Gudas the ninth captain in Ducks history on Sept. 19, 2024, the first since Ryan Getzlaf (2010-22).
  • Gudas is the sixth NHL captain from Czechia, joining Peter Stastny (Quebec, 1985-90), Jaromir Jagr (PIT, 1998-01, and NYR, 2006-08), Patrik Elias (NJD, 2006-07), Bobby Holik (ATL, 2007-08), Milan Hejduk (COL, 2011-12).
  • Gudas earned 1-15=16 points with a +4 rating in 2024-25, leading Anaheim in hits (261) and blocked shots (178).
  • Among all NHL defensemen, Gudas was second in hits, and was eighth in hits and ninth in blocked shots among all NHL skaters.
  • Since joining Anaheim at the start of 2023-24, Gudas paces the club in plus/minus (+18), hits (493), blocked shots (332) and shorthanded TOI (398:47). He ranks third among all NHL defensemen in hits the past two seasons and 14th in blocked shots the last two campaigns.
36528708_NHL__OCT_01_Preseason_Ducks_at_Sharks_Deleted_User_20251002_214438

OFFSEASON ACQUISITIONS

Mikael Granlund - C/LW/RW (signed to a three-year contract, July 1)

  • Has scored 60 or more points in three of the last four seasons (five in his career).
  • Split 2024-25 between San Jose and Dallas, earning 22-44=66 points in 83 regular-season games (acquired by DAL, Feb. 1)
  • Earned 15-30=45 points in 52 GP with San Jose, pacing the Sharks in points and assists, co-leading in PPG (5) and third in goals.
  • Scored 7-14=21 points in 31 GP with Dallas. Helped the Stars to the Western Conference Final (5-5=10 points, 3 PPG in 18 GP).
  • Represented Finland at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, leading his country in points (3-1=4 in 3 GP) and goals.

Chris Kreider - LW (from NYR w/ a 2025 fourth-round pick for Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick, June 12)

  • Since the start of 2021-22, he leads the NHL in SHG (13) and is fifth in PPG (58), one PPG ahead of both Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews.
  • He has scored 30 or more goals in three of the last four seasons and has netted 20 or more goals 10 times in his career.
  • Kreider is the only NHL player to score 300 goals, 100 PPG, 50 GWG goals and 10 SHG since 2012-13.
  • He recorded 48 goals and 76 points in 123 career Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and four Eastern Conference Finals (2014, 2015, 2021, 2024). He led the Rangers in all-time playoff goals, (12) and PPG (19), and was third in points (48-28=76).
  • Represented Team USA at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring one goal in two tournament games.

Ryan Poehling - C (from PHI w/ a 2025 second-round and 2026 fourth-round pick for Trevor Zegras, June 23)

  • Spent 2024-25 with the Flyers, recording 12-19=31 points in 68 games, setting single-season career highs in points, goals, assists and FOW% (50.9).
  • Scored 16 points the last 16 games of the season (8-8=16) to lead Philadelphia in goals in that span and co-lead in scoring (also Matvei Michkov; 6-10=16).
  • Led Flyers forwards in blocked shots (79), ranked second in SH FO (101), was third in FO (737) and FOW (375), and fourth in 5v5 points per 60 minutes (1.88).
  • He has earned 43-52=95 points in 283 career NHL games with PHI (2023-25), PIT (2022-23) and MTL (2019-22).

Petr Mrazek - G (from DET w/ a 2027 second round and 2026 fourth round pick for John Gibson, June 28)

  • Split the 2024-25 seasons between Chicago and Detroit, going 12-21-2 with one shutout.
  • He is 180-176-40 with 26 shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and .906 SV% in 428 career NHL games (397 starts).
  • In 29 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, he is 12-15 record with five shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and .911 SV% while helping Carolina reach the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.

QUENNEVILLE NAMED HEAD COACH

  • The Ducks named Joel Quenneville the 12th head coach in franchise history, May 8, 2025.
  • Quenneville has led teams to three Stanley Cup championships in 25 years as a head coach in the NHL.
  • He guided Chicago to championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and is one of 11 head coaches in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup three times. He is the only head coach to do so in the salary cap era (since 2005-06).
  • He has a 969-572-77-150 record (.612%) with Florida (2019-21), Chicago (2008-18), Colorado (2005-08) and (1996-04).
  • His 969 regular season wins are the second-most by a head coach in NHL history while his 1,768 games coached are fifth all-time. He is 31 wins from reaching 1,000 in his NHL coaching career, with Scotty Bowman the only NHL coach to reach the milestone (1,244 wins).
  • He was named recipient of the 1999-00 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year, leading the Blues to a 51-19-11-1 record and the President’s Trophy as the league’s top team in the regular season.

NEW-LOOK COACHING STAFF

  • Anaheim’s 2025-26 coaching staff led by Quenneville features Assistant Coaches Tim Army, Ryan McGill, Jay Woodcroft, Andrew Brewer, Goaltending Coach Peter Budaj and Video Coordinator Austin Violette.
  • In addition to Quenneville’s 29 seasons of coaching experience, Anaheim’s coaching staff has extensive coaching experience in the professional, international and junior ranks:
    • Tim Army (38 seasons, 16 in NHL)
    • Ryan McGill (28 seasons, 10 in NHL)
    • Jay Woodcroft (19 seasons, 16 in NHL)
    • Andrew Brewer (17 seasons, 8 in NHL)
    • Peter Budaj (1 season in NHL)
    • Austin Violette (7 seasons, 3 in NHL)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

  • Leo Carlsson - 26 points to 100 career points
  • Cutter Gauthier - 17 appearances to 100 career games
  • Mikael Granlund - 21 goals to 200 career goals
  • Radko Gudas - 2 points to 200 NHL points
  • Alex Killorn - 50 appearances to 1,000 career games
  • Chris Kreider - 17 appearances to 900 career games; 18 points to 600 career points
  • Mason McTavish - 20 assists to 100 career assists
  • Petr Mrazek - 3 starts to 400 career starts
  • Ryan Poehling - 5 points to 100 career points; 17 appearances to 300 games
  • Ryan Strome - 20 points to 500 career points
  • Troy Terry - 4 points to tying Bobby Ryan (289) for ninth on the club's all-time points list; 15 points to 300 career points; 16 assists to tying Rickard Rakell (185) for ninth on the club's all-time assist list
  • Frank Vatrano - 19 goals to 200 goals
  • Olen Zellweger - 12 games to 100 career games

SEASON-OPENING ROSTER

  • Anaheim’s season-opening roster includes nine Ducks draft selections, five free agent signings, eight trade acquisitions and one waiver claim.
  • The roster includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders.
  • The roster features four Ducks first-round picks all selected in the top-10: Beckett Sennecke (third overall in 2024) Leo Carlsson (second overall in 2023), Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022) and Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021).
  • Six other first-round selections make up the roster, including Cutter Gauthier (fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022), Ryan Poehling (25th overall by Montreal in 2017), Jacob Trouba (ninth overall by Winnipeg in 2012), Ryan Strome (fifth overall by NY Islanders in 2011), Mikael Granlund (ninth overall by Minnesota in 2010) and Chris Kreider (19th overall by NY Rangers in 2009).
  • Anaheim’s roster includes four players 21-and-younger: Sennecke (19), Carlsson (20), Gauthier (21) and Mintyukov (21); and 10 total players 24-and-under with the additions of McTavish (22), Olen Zellweger (22), Sam Colangelo (23), Jackson LaCombe (24), Drew Helleson (24) and Nikita Nesterenko (24).

