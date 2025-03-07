Ducks Recall Goaltender Husso from AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-45-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 141 career NHL games (135 starts) with Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). Acquired by the Ducks Feb. 24, 2025 from Detroit for future considerations, Husso has posted a 2-1-0 record with one shutout, an assist, a 3.37 GAA and .892 SV% with San Diego. He has combined for a 10-5-0 record in 16 AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids this season, posting three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and .908 SV%, ranking third among AHL goaltenders in shutouts.

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 61-59-16 record with 14 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and .909 SV% in 146 career AHL contests with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.. Originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso spent three seasons with HIFK of Finland’s Liiga from 2013-16, posting a 60-33-21 record with 10 shutouts in 121 appearances. He was named the Urpo Ylonen Award winner as the league’s top goaltender and to Liiga’s All-Star Team in 2015-16 after posting a 25-8-6 mark in 38 games while leading the league in wins, GAA (1.91) and SV% (.927).