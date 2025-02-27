Ducks Recall Colangelo from AHL San Diego, Place Fabbri on IR

The Ducks have recalled right wing Sam Colangelo from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has placed left wing Robby Fabbri on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury.

Colangelo, 23 (12/26/01), has scored one goal in 12 NHL games with Anaheim this season. In 15 career NHL games with the Ducks, he has scored two goals (2-0=2). The 6-2, 211-pound has earned 19-16=35 points in 38 AHL games this season. At the time of his recall, Colangelo led all Gulls skaters in goals, and was third among all AHL rookies in goals and tied for fifth in points per game (.92). Colangelo represented San Diego at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Feb. 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif., scoring 5-5=10 points his last 10 contests since the event.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 45-52=97 points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship.