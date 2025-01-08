Ducks Recall Colangelo from AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled right wing Sam Colangelo from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Colangelo, 23 (12/26/01), appeared in eight games with Anaheim this season. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2023-24, appearing in three games and scoring his first career NHL goal in his NHL debut, April 12, 2024 vs. Calgary (Dustin Wolf) to become the 16th player in Ducks history to score a goal in his debut.

The 6-2, 211-pound forward led San Diego in points (13-9=22) and goals in 24 AHL games this season. At the time of his recall, Colangelo also led AHL rookies in goals and was tied for seventh in points.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 45-52=97 points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in seven tournament games with current Ducks Trevor Zegras, Drew Helleson and Jackson LaCombe.