Ducks Reassign Goaltender Clang to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Calle Clang to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Clang, 22 (5/20/02), has posted an 18-29-5 record with a 3.13 goals-against average (GAA) and .897 save percentage (SV%) in 56 career AHL games with San Diego (2022-present). He is 7-10-1 in 19 appearances with the Gulls this season, leading San Diego netminders in wins, appearances, minutes (966:48) and GAA. The 6-2, 198-pound goaltender is 5-2-0 in the month of December, tied for second among all AHL goalies in December wins.

Signed by Anaheim to a three-year entry-level contract May 5, 2022, Clang was acquired from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection (Tristan Luneau) for Rickard Rakell March 21, 2022. He went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL from 2020-23.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%. The Olofstrom, Sweden native represented Sweden at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 (bronze medal). He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold), 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze).