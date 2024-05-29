Ducks of Tomorrow: Forward Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson

"He does have great hands, sees the ice extremely well. For him it's working on his skating and making sure that he's a strong kid. He spends time in the gym and we're making sure it's the right type of explosive speed that we need out of him, that explosive type training. He'll have a big summer, he's already on the ice. He's been on the ice the last [week]. He knows that [skating] is one of his weaknesses and he's going to address it. He'll be coming into a second year pro and I expect him to have a really strong year."
Josh Lopina
Lopina settled in to a consistent third-line role for San Diego, his second full season in the AHL.
"He can play up in the lineup and he did at times, but I thought he was most effective for us when he was on the third line," Johnson said. "He's a good penalty killer and he's got good speed. He's another guy that spent time last summer getting his body stronger and it showed with his 14 goals this year, so I think he got rewarded for the work he put in last summer.
That summer training led the 23-year-old Lopina to improve on nearly all of his rookie season totals, scoring 12 more goals and collecting 19 more points in just 10 additional games (14-9=23 in 69 games).
"It's just the start and tip of the iceberg for him. He's got to do it again this summer and come back and have a real strong year coming up."
Jan Mysak
Acquired from Montreal at the trade deadline, Mysak joined a crowded San Diego forward group late in the season and impressed Ducks management with his off-ice habits.
"I didn't get to see him a lot but that's a guy who has extremely strong work habits, work ethic and compete in his game," Johnson said. "I don't think he got the opportunity to really show our organization what he's capable of because of the number [of players] we had down there.
Mysak, who has experience playing both center and wing in the AHL, skated in 14 games with San Diego and showing a coveted determination in the defensive zone.
"I have a lot of time for his game," Johnson said. "I think he skates well. He can work on a stride mechanics just a little bit, and we're already working on that off ice with him, but he's a guy that I think has got a bright future. He's a young guy that we're going to just have to be a little bit patient with and continue to work with him.
"I think a couple things that stood out were his attitude, his work ethic, and his willingness to block shots. I thought he skated well in straight lines and was willing to be the driver on the rushes...I think his explosiveness and his mobility are areas that he's going to need to work on."
Jaxsen Wiebe
Signed as an undrafted free agent last March, Wiebe split his first professional campaign between San Diego and Tulsa (ECHL).
"The speed of it, the strength of the players, the physicality really doesn't bother this guy," Johnson said. "His skating in straight line is good. He's an honest player. I think by nature he is competitive and he's physical, loves to hit. He's a character, he's willing to stand up for his guys. He's a good teammate. I think he knows his identity."
Wiebe recorded four goals and five points in 24 games with San Diego and six points in 11 ECHL appearances.
"For me, he's got to work on his agility, his lateral mobility and flexibility. It's adjusting to the pro game of understanding angles, adjusting his speed to be able to finish his checks more consistently at this level and his stick on the forecheck needs to be better on pucks. He's learning. I think his puck and hand skills need to improve to be an effective player at the American League level. When he went and played in the East Coast League, he was very effective there. Now it's just adjusting to the American League level for him.
Yegor Sidorov
One of the most exciting players in junior hockey this season, Sidorov was the heartbeat of the Saskatoon offense, burying 50 goals in 66 regular-season games and then another 15 in 16 playoff contests.
The 2022 third-round pick finished tied for fourth among league leaders in goals, tied for third in power-play goals, second in shots on net and first in game-winning goals.
"Well, he's a goal scorer.," Johnson said with a laugh. "There's no question [about that] when you score 50 goals in the Western League. He is a shooter and he loves to score goals. He had a real solid year, he had a good playoff run...He has the ability to score, but what we asked him to do was, while not change his ability to shoot the puck because we liked the fact that he's a shooter, focus on a 200 foot game. He did that for us and he got much better in his own zone this year without losing [the offensive production]. Last year he was at 1.4 points per game and this year he dropped to 1.33, but he was a much better all around player.