Ducks of Tomorrow: Forward Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson

"He's a guy whose skating mechanics are good. He's got good speed and quickness. He's got good hands and a high skill level. He uses escapes well in tight areas. He sees the ice and he's tenacious on the puck. He loves to score goals so his puck possession skills are good. He uses his body well for me. He's a shooter that can one time the puck and has a really good release. So those are really good traits for him.

"Moving forward to next year in the pro game, he still has to understand how to be more of a give and go player, use the players around him better. At times he got frustrated in the playoffs when guys started to really go after him physically and he's got to understand how to use that to help players around him be better. What I mean by that is taking the check away from his other guys and if they're focusing one or two guys on him, it opens up other players and how do you distribute pucks a little bit better in that area. So he's another really high skill level player that has a mentality of getting better each and every day."

Connor Hvidston

One of the youngest players in the draft when Anaheim tabbed him 139th overall in 2022, and still several months shy of his 20th birthday, Hvidston has battled through injuries to become a strong NHL prospect. The two-way forward scored over one point-per-game for the second straight year with Swift Current, finishing with 27 goals and 59 points in 53 games and helping the Broncos to the second round of the WHL Playoffs.

"I really feel bad for Connor," Johnson said. "He had a tough year this year with his injuries after a big summer last year. I think he gained 15 or 17 pounds last summer. He put in a really good summer of training and then in hurt his back in camp. He missed all of training camp and all of rookie camp, then re-injured his back testing in Swift Current. He got off to a slow start with his back injury and only played 53 games this year. He also had an appendectomy and unfortunately he never really got his weight back [before the season ended] and he lost all the strength that he gained. He battled with that all season long and unfortunately there was nothing he could have done to prevent this. He tried to do everything he could. He's got great work habits. He's a great kid.

Despite the rollercoaster campaign off the ice, Johnson and the Ducks brass was impressed with Hvidston's resolve and determination, ultimately producing strong offensive numbers in a trying situation.

"He battled with injury, battled with his strength and his energy levels just weren't right, but he still ended up with 59 points and 27 goals. He can play in traffic, has a sky-high skill level and good hockey IQ. He's got great vision. His skating speed I believe is deceptive and he surprises guys. I saw him last year score the goal of the year in the Western Hockey League, beating the guy wide and taking it across the net.

"He's just got to again rebuild his body. It's a really important summer for Connor because of the year he had and so he's got to regain all the strength that he lost , gain it all back and gain some more. So he's got a big off season in the summer to get to where we believe he can be, but he'll be a guy that we want to really concentrate on over the summer and make sure that he's doing all the right things. So he comes in and has a healthy start of the season."

Coulson Pitre

Signed to an entry-level contract, alongside Sidorov, in April, Pitre captained the Flint Firebirds (OHL) to its third playoff berth in his three seasons in the orange, blue and white.

Pitre placed second among team leaders in goals, points and assists, and now ranks in the club's top five all-time in all three categories.

"He is a natural leader and a good skater," Johnson said. "Another guy that battled injuries a little bit this season. That's kind of the motto of our young prospects this year. A lot of guys that had nagging type injuries...He's a high energy guy, tenacious on the puck, great stick on the forecheck and has good quickness and explosiveness, strong for checking skills.

"I think his hands are real good and he makes good, quick plays. His strength and agility are good. He's tenacious. He's the type of player I think that fits well with the type of team Pat's trying to build here.

"He's also another guy that's on the lighter side and has summer ahead of him. The biggest thing for me, he needs to gain overall strength, size and mass both in his core body and upper body to be playing at the next level. He's got the mindset and the commitment, just needs a little bit more consistency for the style of game that he wants to play for a longer period of time. He needs to build that up. Work habits, commitment to training and building his base is going to be key for him to maintain the style of play that he wants to play for 60 minutes."