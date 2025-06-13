Ducks Sign Pettersson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed center Lucas Pettersson to a three-year entry-level contract. Pettersson will play for Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2025-26 season.

Pettersson, 19 (4/17/06), split the 2024-25 season between MoDo (SHL), MoDo Jr. (Sweden Jr.) and Ostersunds (HockeyAllsvenskan). The 5-11, 179-pound forward earned his first career SHL point (assist) in 29 SHL games. Pettersson also recorded 4-4=8 points in eight contests with MoDo Jr. and 9-10=19 points in 26 HockeyAllsvenskan games on loan with Ostersunds.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (35th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Pettersson helped Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, co-leading his country in points (3-5=8) while serving as an alternate captain. He scored the game-winning goal in the bronze-medal game. Pettersson also represented Sweden at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring 2-2=4 points in four outings.

A native of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, Pettersson made his SHL debut in 2023-24 with MoDo, appearing in five games. He spent the majority of the season with Modo Jr. serving as an assistant captain and scored 27-30=57 points in 44 games, ranking tied for third in goals and 10th in points among league leaders. He also led MoDo Jr. in points, goals and assists. In 2022-23 with Modo Jr., Pettersson posted 5-14=19 points in 29 games in his first season in Sweden’s junior league.