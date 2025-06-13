New Duck Kreider Discusses the Trade to Anaheim

"It's an exciting time to be a Duck," said new Ducks forward Chris Kreider, just hours after he was acquired by Anaheim with a 2025 fourth-round pick for center Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. A two-time NHL All Star, Kreider is one of six players to score at least 149 regular-season and 24 playoff goals the last four seasons, joining Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mikko Rantanen and Sam Reinhart. Since the start of 2021-22, Kreider leads the NHL in shorthanded goals (SHG, 13) and is fifth in power-play goals (PPG, 58), one ahead of both Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews.
Following is a transcript of his media session on Thursday afternoon:
On being part of Rangers trade discussions
There was a lot of communication from Rangers management and from Chris Drury in particular about where they stood and kind of what the next steps in the process were going to look like, whether that was in season or at the end of the year. So around the year end meetings, we had very good conversations and I understood that this was a very real possibility and probably a likely possibility and continue to talk and communicate and kind of figure out where the landing spot would be
On the emotions of being traded
I mean, there's no point of reference for me. Obviously I've been lucky enough not to, I don't know, however you want to frame it. I've been with the Rangers for 13 years, so I haven't been in a trade. But yeah, I don't think it's super common to be afforded the time to kind of do my due diligence and kind of go through that emotional spectrum. So yeah, I mean it was I think done in a really respectful fashion by the New York Rangers and I'm very appreciative of that.
On Ducks friends of his recommending Anaheim
Yeah, I think whether or not they were doing it on purpose, I think that they had a lot of positive things that would sell you on the organization and the team. A lot of positive things to say. Even going back to the last year or two, they've really enjoyed their time there. They really liked the group they have, they really excited about the opportunity that they have. I think they've got a fantastic group and an opportunity to compete and to win hockey games and to make a little noise. And I agree with them. And obviously the new hiring, bringing in Coach Quenneville I think is a massive draw for me and probably for other players going forward with his track record and what a great coach and in person he's proven to be.
On the potential Anaheim has
I think having played with some of those guys and having close relationships with them, that familiarity, it's a team that I've followed probably closer than other teams out west. Just checking in on them, seeing how they're playing and seeing how things are going and even watching games when we're able to, it's an incredibly deep roster. They've got some fantastic vets with great track records of winning in the prime of their careers and they've got a wealth of young talent of speed, of size of skill. I mean, you hear terrific things about McTavish. I've obviously got to meet him a couple of times through Trevor and you hear terrific things about Leo Carlson, and I've seen it in person and I've seen it watching as well. I see a lot of Trevor over the summer, but even Troy, Terry, I know what Frank and Ryan bring and having played against Killorn when he was with Tampa for a long time, following Cutter's career, being a [Boston College] Eagle myself. Yeah, there's so much potential there. So it's a really exciting time to be a Duck. Not to mention the D core, which is kind of everything that you want in a D core, right? Skill, size, speed, toughness, physicality, and the whole group has nothing but unbelievable things to say about the goaltending.
On whether this trade will energize his career after 13 seasons in New York
I believe so. Other people that I've spoken to who have had a change of scenery at some point in their career, speak very positively about it. So yeah, I think the word that keeps coming up is opportunity. I think there's a lot of opportunity and there's a lot of energy around that. So in that vein, I've got a great opportunity here to have more of an extended off season, something that I've really never had with the Rangers going back to maybe one or two years where we missed the playoffs. I went to World Championships, but I ended up having six months to get myself healthy and to be ready to show up to training camp in great shape and help the team win hockey games.