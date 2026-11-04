Ducks Making Franchise History

In their 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, the Ducks recorded five-plus goals in five straight games for the first time in franchise history.

The Ducks became the 10th team in NHL history to have three-plus power-play goals in three straight games. They now have 10 power-play goals in three games for the first time in club history. It also marks the most by any NHL team since Minnesota had 10 from Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2008.

Cutter Gauthier recorded his second consecutive hat trick to become the first Ducks player to record a hat trick in back-to-back games (6-0=6) and the second skater to achieve the feat in the NHL this season (also Brady Tkachuk, Oct. 13-15). He became the first player in NHL history to record multiple powerplay goals in three straight games (6-0=6). Gauthier also became the second player in Ducks history to score multiple goals in three straight contests, joining Paul Kariya (2000-01). ​