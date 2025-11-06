GAMEDAY: Ducks Look for Fifth Straight Win Deep in the Heart of Texas

By Hayley Elwood
The Ducks (8-3-1) look to keep things rolling for their fifth straight win as they take on the Stars (7-3-3) tonight in Dallas. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim hits the road today for a short two-game road trip against Dallas and Las Vegas before returning home on Sunday.

The Ducks remain atop the Pacific Division after notching their fourth straight win on Tuesday with a 7-3 victory over the Panthers. That game marked the third time they’ve scored seven goals in a game this year and the team currently leads the league in NHL goals per game (3.92).

Cutter Gauthier scored his first career hat trick in that game and became the first NHL player age 21 or younger to score 10 goals his first 12 games since Connor McDavid (nine in 12 GP in 2018-19) and Auston Matthews (12 in 12 GP in 2018-19).

Gauthier is the first NHL player 21 or younger to score 10 goals his first 12 games

“He can beat you with his speed racing for goals and pucks,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said of Gauthier after the win. “He’s dangerous off the rush. He moved and enhanced his positioning getting on that power play first unit. He’s scoring some big, timely goals. He’s creating more possession in our team game, which is influencing the 50/50 pucks. Finally we’re getting our share of turnovers and his transition and our regrouping complements his speed.”

As for tonight, Quenneville said Lukáš Dostál will be in the net for Anaheim and Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan noted Jake Oettinger will get the start for the home team.

Dallas enters this game fresh off a 4-3 win against Edmonton. Mikko Rantanen, who scored his 300th career NHL goal on Tuesday, leads the Stars in scoring with 17 points.

With key contributors like Rantanen and Jason Robertson, Jacob Trouba shared his thoughts on how the Ducks can corral the Stars offense.

“It’s hard, they’re good,” Trouba said. “They play fast, especially here. Gap control is probably the biggest thing. [We need to] try to establish it as early as you can … It’s going to take a five-man job; forwards, goaltending. They’re a tough group to stop, but we’ll see what we can do.”

Thoughts from Jacob Trouba & Coach Quenneville ahead of tonight's match up vs. Dallas

When asked about the Ducks this season, Gulutzan said, “watching them has been tremendous” and noted Anaheim is not to be taken lightly.

“Their [penalty kill] has been good, they’re electric,” Gulutzan stated. “They’re really energetic in the way they play. They run the walls hard. Their record is no fluke. This is going to be a very tough game. Everyone’s tough in this league, but this is a young team with a lot of talent mixed in with some really good veteran presence so it’s going to be a really good game.”

With so much trending in the right direction for the Ducks as of late, Quenneville discussed what he wants to see from his group as they head on this two-game trek.

“We want to make sure that we try to play fast early,” he said. “I think our starts can still improve.”

Starting hot will be key for Anaheim as Dallas has allowed the first goal in the last eight of nine games.

