GAMEDAY: Ducks Look for Fifth Straight Win Deep in the Heart of Texas

The Ducks (8-3-1) look to keep things rolling for their fifth straight win as they take on the Stars (7-3-3) tonight in Dallas. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim hits the road today for a short two-game road trip against Dallas and Las Vegas before returning home on Sunday.

The Ducks remain atop the Pacific Division after notching their fourth straight win on Tuesday with a 7-3 victory over the Panthers. That game marked the third time they’ve scored seven goals in a game this year and the team currently leads the league in NHL goals per game (3.92).

Cutter Gauthier scored his first career hat trick in that game and became the first NHL player age 21 or younger to score 10 goals his first 12 games since Connor McDavid (nine in 12 GP in 2018-19) and Auston Matthews (12 in 12 GP in 2018-19).