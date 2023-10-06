Ducks Launch WE PLAY HER WAY Hockey Initiative

The Anaheim Ducks today announced the launch of WE PLAY HER WAY, a new initiative that aims to provide access and elevate the game of hockey for women and girls of all ages in the greater Orange County area. Through The Rinks and the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program, the WE PLAY HER WAY initiative formed two brand-new programs developed for women and girls. LEARN HER WAY, is designed for girls ages 5-12 who have no previous on-ice experience. PLAY HER WAY, was created for participants ages 5-12 to introduce the fundamentals of ice hockey while incorporating game scenarios.

To learn more about the LEARN HER WAY program, visit AnaheimDucks.com/LearnHerWay.

WE PLAY HER WAY will foster pathways towards participation by empowering women and girls to explore their passion for hockey while creating a supportive community where they can thrive. The goal of the Anaheim Ducks WE PLAY HER WAY initiative is to extend hockey pathways for girls by connecting elementary school-based participants with existing programming through The Rinks and Lady Ducks hockey programming.

Facilitating connections between new players in addition to providing mentorship from Lady Ducks players will drive participation and retention of new players while providing reciprocal benefit for The Rinks and Lady Ducks. WE PLAY HER WAY strives to create systems of support that are essential for both emerging and established players. The Anaheim Ducks value everyone who has a passion for and wants to participate in hockey. Individuals that identify as non-binary, transgender, gender fluid or cisgender women are invited to register for events and programs within WE PLAY HER WAY.

WE PLAY HER WAY includes two new programs:

LEARN HER WAY is free of charge and designed exclusively for girls ages 5-12 who have no previous on-ice experience. Each participant will qualify for numerous one-hour, on ice sessions held at The Rinks-KHS. Additionally, participants receive custom jerseys, a full set of loaner hockey equipment, coaching and support from Lady Ducks players and two tickets to a Ducks home game.

PLAY HER WAY looks to continue to teach participants ages 5-12 the fundamentals of ice hockey while promoting confidence, teamwork and a sense of empowerment. Participants will continue to learn basic hockey skills while also introducing gameplay scenarios. PLAY HER WAY aims to balance skill, fun and continued development while introducing players to more pathways to learn and grow the sport. Participants who register for the PLAY HER WAY program will receive brand-new hockey gear, coaching and support from Lady Ducks players, two tickets to a Ducks home game in addition to numerous, one-hour, on ice sessions held at The Rinks-KHS.

About Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E.

As the primary beneficiary of funds raised by the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the award-winning Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program continually seeks to positively affect the educational landscape of the greater Orange County region. The Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program was developed in 2005 with the goal of promoting and cultivating healthy living and academic excellence to all students in Southern California. For more information on Ducks S.C.O.R.E. and the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout, please visit DucksScore.com.

About The Rinks and Great Park Ice

The Rinks Development Program launched in 2009, and now consists of nine local hockey and skating facilities throughout Southern California: seven ice rinks (The Rinks – Anaheim ICE, The Rinks – KHS ICE, The Rinks – Lakewood ICE, The Rinks – Westminster ICE, The Rinks – Yorba Linda ICE, The Rinks - Poway ICE and Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena), as well as two inline facilities (The Rinks – Corona Inline and The Rinks – Irvine Inline). The Rinks offer a variety of hockey and skating programs for participants of all ages and ability levels and are home to thousands of youth and adult hockey players as well as recreational skaters to competitive Olympic figure skaters. Programs include: daily public ice skating and roller skating sessions, youth and adult hockey programs and leagues, figure skating, learn to skate classes, curling, birthdays and group events. Visit a specific Rinks location page for program details, schedules or more information.

About the Anaheim Lady Ducks

The Lady Ducks are the leading girls hockey program in Southern California and all of the Western United States, with over 150 athletes signing at the NCAA Division 1 and 3 levels. The Lady Ducks program has a wide range of teams: beginner/intermediate to elite, ages five to 19 years old. The Lady Ducks are recognized as Model Club Associations through USA Hockey, and are dedicated to age-appropriate, age-specific skill development, in accordance with USA Hockey’s American Development Model.