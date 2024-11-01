Ducks Assign Luneau to San Diego

The Ducks have assigned defenseman Tristan Luneau to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Luneau, 20 (1/12/04), has appeared in 13 career NHL games with Anaheim, posting three points (1-2=3). He began the 2024-25 season with the Ducks, going scoreless in six NHL contests. Luneau made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2023-24, scoring 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating in seven games, including his first NHL goal as part of a multi-point game Nov. 30, 2023 vs. Washington (1-1=2). The 6-1, 202-pound defenseman also appeared in six AHL games with San Diego in 2023-24 on a Conditioning Loan, earning two assists (0-2=2).

The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named to Canada’s 2024 World Junior Championship roster but did not appear in the tournament due to an infection, while he also missed the final 44 games of the NHL season due to the infection.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau was named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.