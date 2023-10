The Ducks have made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Robert Hagg - Defenseman

Colton White - Defenseman

Assigned to Junior Team:Noah Warren - Defenseman (Victoriaville, QMJHL)

Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 31 players: 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

