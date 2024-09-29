Ducks Assign 12 Players to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 43 players (24 forwards, 13 defensemen and six goaltenders). The Ducks have assigned 12 players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Click here for Anaheim's updated training camp roster.

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Judd Caulfield– Right Wing
Ruslan Gazizov – Left Wing
Dillon Heatherington – Defenseman
Tyson Hinds – Defenseman
Travis Howe – Right Wing
Josh Lopina – Center
Nico Myatovic – Left Wing
Roland McKeown – Defenseman
Sasha Pastujov – Left Wing
Coulson Pitre – Right Wing
Konnor Smith - Defenseman
Jaxsen Wiebe – Right Wing

