Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The Ducks announced today that the club has reduced its 2025 Training Camp roster to 30 players (17 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders) after making the following 16 roster moves.

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Justin Bailey – RW

Jeremie Biakabutuka – D

Nikolas Brouillard – D

Vyacheslav Buteyets – G

Judd Caulfield – RW

Calle Clang – G

Nathan Gaucher – C

Nico Myatovic – LW

Sasha Pastujov – RW

Matthew Phillips – RW

Yegor Sidorov – LW

Konnor Smith – D

Tomas Suchanek – G

Noah Warren – D

Jaxsen Wiebe – RW

Placed on waivers with intent to assign to San Diego:

Jan Mysak – C

An updated Ducks roster is below.