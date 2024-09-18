Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster, Fan Camp Details

The Ducks have announced the club's roster for its 2024 Training Camp presented by OC Navigator, set to begin Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. Camp is open to the public and free of charge.

The Ducks 2024 camp roster features 66 players, including 39 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders. The roster also features eight Anaheim first-round selections and 31 Anaheim draft selections overall, including seven Anaheim first-round selections from the past six NHL Drafts.

Click here for Anaheim's complete training camp roster.

Anaheim’s camp is highlighted by #FlyTogether Fan Camp Saturday, Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to launch the 2024-25 season. Starting at 8 a.m., fans are invited to join the team for warm-ups to get a close-up look and interact with players in front of Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena on the east grass area. The team will be divided into three groups Saturday, with the first group skating at 9 a.m.

The #FlyTogether Fan Camp festivities will feature a special surprise from mascot Wild Wing. In addition, fans attending will have the opportunity to receive swag giveaway items, hear live music along with appearances from Ducks Power Players and Wild Wing. The OC Health Care Agency will also be on-site promoting the Ducks.OCnavigator.org platform with numerous Ducks giveaway items and tickets to select games throughout the upcoming season.

The first three days of camp at Great Park Ice will feature two groups of players participating in on-ice practices on both Rink 3 and FivePoint Arena (Rink 4). Fans are recommended to visit AnaheimDucks.com for updates as Training Camp times are subject to change.

Ducks Training Camp Schedule:

Thurs., Sept. 19 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

Group 1: 9:15 a.m. - (Rink 3), 10:00 a.m. (Rink 4)

Group 2: 10:45 a.m. - (Rink 3), 11:30 a.m. (Rink 4)

Group 3: 12:15 p.m. - (Rink 3), 1:00 p.m. (Rink 4)

Fri., Sept. 20 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

Group 2: 9:15 a.m. - (Rink 3), 10:00 a.m. (Rink 4)

Group 3: 10:45 a.m. - (Rink 3), 11:30 a.m. (Rink 4)

Group 1: 12:15 p.m. - (Rink 3), 1:00 p.m. (Rink 4)

Sat., Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

Group 3: 9:15 a.m. - (Rink 3), 10:00 a.m. (Rink 4)

Group 1: 10:45 a.m. - (Rink 3), 11:30 a.m. (Rink 4)

Group 2: 12:15 p.m. - (Rink 3), 1:00 p.m. (Rink 4)

Sun., Sept. 22

Team off day