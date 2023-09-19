Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

News Feed

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 4-2 Win Over Kings
Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff
Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener
Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23
Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details
McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center
Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium
Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13
Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings
Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo
SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts
'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut
Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract
Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract
Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule
Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Camp begins Thursday, Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

8P3A8382

The Ducks announced today the roster for its 2023 Training Camp presented by OC Navigator, set to begin Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. Camp is open to the public and free of charge.

The Ducks 2023 camp roster features 63 players, including 36 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. The roster also features 11 Anaheim first-round selections and 33 Anaheim draft selections overall. including eight Anaheim first-round selections from the past five NHL Drafts.

Training Camp Roster (PDF)

Anaheim’s camp is highlighted by #FlyTogether Fan Camp Saturday, Sept. 23 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to launch the 2023-24 season. Starting at 8 a.m., fans are invited to join the team for warm-ups to get a close-up look and interact with players in front of Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena on the east grass area. The team will be divided into three groups Saturday, with the first group skating at approximately 9:15 a.m. The pre-practice festivities will include live music and inflatable enforcers in addition to appearances from Ducks Power Players and mascot Wild Wing. The OC Health Care Agency will also be on-site promoting the Ducks.OCnavigator.org platform with numerous Ducks giveaway items and tickets to select games throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Ducks Stream will be on site during #FlyTogether Fan Camp.

The first three days of camp at Great Park Ice will feature three groups of players participating in on-ice practices on both Rink 3 and FivePoint Arena (Rink 4). Fans are recommended to visit AnaheimDucks.com for updates as Training Camp times are subject to change.

Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, Calif., 92618. Parking is available adjacent to the facility.

2023 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE AT GREAT PARK ICE & FIVEPOINT ARENA (Sept. 21-24)

Thurs., Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

  • Group 1: 9:20 - 11:00 a.m. practice
  • Group 2: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. practice
  • Group 3: 11:40 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. practice

Fri., Sept. 22 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

  • Group 1: 9:20 -11:00 a.m. practice
  • Group 2: 10:30 a.m. -12:10 p.m. practice
  • Group 3: 11:40 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. practice

Sat., Sept. 23 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

  • Group 1: 9:20 - 11:00 a.m. practice
  • Group 2: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. practice
  • Group 3: 11:40 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. practice

Sun., Sept. 24 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena, and Honda Center

  • Groups 1 & 2: 10:30 - 11:20 a.m. practice (Rink 4), 11:40 a.m. - 12:40 p.m. scrimmage (Rink 4)
  • Preseason game vs. Los Angeles (Honda Center) at 5 p.m.