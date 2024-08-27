Ducks Announce Partnerships with Victory+, KCOP Channel 13 to Televise All Regional Games for Free

The Ducks have partnered with A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), owner of Victory+, and FOX 11 Plus (KCOP Channel 13) to stream/televise all regional Ducks games free of charge beginning with the 2024-25 NHL season. All local games will be available to stream on a newly formed sports network, Victory+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for Ducks fans by APMC. The agreement with FOX 11 Plus will include 65 Ducks games on over-the-air television. As a result, locally broadcast Ducks games will be available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans.

“We are so pleased to announce that fans in our entire television market, via stream or traditional television (cable or over-the-air) will see locally broadcast games free of charge,” said Ducks President Aaron Teats “It is a significant organizational priority to connect Ducks fans with our entire market and for every fan in our region to have the opportunity to watch Ducks games without cost across multiple, accessible platforms.

“We want to thank Diamond Sports Group and Bally Sports, and the personnel who have been incredible partners over the last 25 years who brought Ducks hockey to our region and fans.”

With the launch of Victory+ in September 2024, fans within the Ducks’ regional television territory (Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Diego County, Imperial County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and Hawaii) can enjoy games free of charge and additional content wherever they are on their preferred device. Victory+ will be available for download on smart TVs, tablets and smart phones this September, ensuring fans outside the Ducks’ regional territory will still be able to enjoy Victory+ to watch a robust menu of additional content provided by the team.

"Welcoming the Anaheim Ducks to Victory+ signifies our ongoing commitment to providing accessible and high-quality sports content to our viewers," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "The Anaheim Ducks have a forward-thinking approach to bringing new viewers into the fanbase and will make an excellent addition to the Victory+ lineup."

In a revolutionary step for sports fan engagement, the service will be offered as a free ad-supported streaming service, making it accessible without barriers and enhancing the fan experience with a low-latency feed and high ad-fill rate for a superior viewing experience. Utilizing APMC’s ad-tech solution Safe Exchange™ will allow both direct and programmatic ads on the service ensuring advertisers can have full access to the engaged audience base.

The free service will be a 100% over-the-top (OTT) streaming alternative for local sports broadcasts, with advertising as its main revenue driver. APMC’s extensive experience in providing end-to-end streaming and monetization solutions power several prominent services, including the Dude Perfect streaming service and Kidoodle.TV®.

Steve Carlston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KTTV FOX 11 and KCOP Channel 13 added, “We are proud to be the home of the Anaheim Ducks by offering a free over-the-air option for their fans. Broadcasting the Ducks on FOX 11 Plus is a natural additional to our station’s lineup of robust sports coverage, and we look forward to using this partnership as an opportunity to expand their visibility in our region.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I don’t live in the Ducks TV market?

Fans outside our market can continue to watch Ducks games through NHL Power Play on ESPN+. Nationally broadcast games will be available on ESPN, ABC, TNT and SportsNet in Canada.

What happens if I’m traveling or temporarily out of market?

If fans are traveling outside of their service area for a short period of time, they will still be able to watch the live games via Victory+.

When will a broadcast schedule be available?

A 2024-25 season schedule for nationally televised games (ESPN/TNT) and local games (Victory+ and KCOP) will be announced in the coming weeks.

Will I be able to start the game from the beginning if I’ve come in late?

There will be the option to ‘watch from start’ if you are entering the stream halfway through the game. We will also be making the games available for 72 hours after as an on demand offering. Once the 72 hours is up, the game will be removed from Victory+ per NHL regulations.

I’m a restaurant/bar owner, will I need a subscription or special device?

Victory+ will be free for any individual or business. Bars and restaurants that choose to stream Victory+ will need a Connected TV or a Streaming Service with the Victory+ app installed on it.

Will game broadcasts be any different compared to Bally Sports?

Fans will experience a high-quality production similar to all NHL broadcasts.