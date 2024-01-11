Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Zegras, Mintyukov

Mintyukov Zegras injury updates

The Ducks have announced the following injury updates on forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov:

Zegras suffered a broken left ankle in the first period Tuesday night against Nashville. He will undergo surgery in the near future and be out approximately six to eight weeks.

The 22-year-old Zegras has appeared in 20 games this season, collecting 4-3=7 points. He appeared in his 200th career NHL game Tuesday, two nights after scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to Detroit at Honda Center.

Also on Tuesday, Mintyukov suffered a separated shoulder and will be sidelined approximately six weeks.

The rookie defenseman skated in each of Anaheim's first 40 games this season, leading Ducks blueliners in assists (17) and points (19) and co-leading in goals (two). At the time of the injury, Mintyukov ranked second among all NHL rookie blueliners in assists and tied-for-second in scoring.

