Ducks Announce Concordia University Irvine as Official Partner Through 2036-37 Season

The Ducks and Concordia University Irvine, a Lutheran Christian institution in Southern California, announced a 12-year partnership agreement making Concordia the official education partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) club through the 2036-37 season. This collaboration builds on Concordia’s role as a founding partner and official education partner of Anaheim’s evolving entertainment district, OCVIBE.

The new partnership will feature Concordia’s signage throughout Honda Center, The Rinks and Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena and make Concordia the presenting sponsor of two Ducks regular-season home games each season, further highlighting Concordia’s community efforts. The partnership also provides enhanced academic, career and community opportunities for local students, Ducks staff and fans.

Concordia will also co-sponsor the Anaheim Ducks Reading Is the Goal program in partnership with the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Reading Is the Goal, presented by Concordia University Irvine, is part of the Ducks’ S.C.O.R.E. In-Class Education Program and rewards first through fourth-grade students for time spent reading over a four-week period. The program strives to instill the importance of reading as the foundation for success and to help students cultivate a life-long love for reading.

“Concordia University Irvine has called Orange County home for nearly 50 years, so we cannot imagine a more fitting and strategic partnership to showcase our educational offerings and the talents of our students. Partnering with the Anaheim Ducks as the official education partner aligns with our mission to prepare students for meaningful leadership vocations. This collaboration will offer unparalleled real-world learning in a world-class sports setting. We could not be more thrilled,” said Dr. Michael Thomas, President of Concordia University Irvine.

Concordia University Irvine is also a founding partner and the official education partner of OCVIBE, the visionary entertainment and lifestyle district coming to Anaheim. This partnership marks a transformative step for both organizations, creating opportunities to showcase Concordia’s reputation as a regionally and nationally recognized institution that fosters unique professional and academic experiences for its students.

Looking to the future, OCVIBE and Concordia will also partner on an official internship program designed specifically for students of Concordia who are interested in a career in the sports and entertainment industry.

“Concordia University Irvine’s commitment to academic excellence and community enrichment aligns perfectly with the Anaheim Ducks and OCVIBE’s mission to inspire and connect people through exceptional experiences,” said Graham Siderius, Chief Partnerships Officer for OCVIBE. “We’re thrilled to welcome Concordia as a Founding Partner and partner of the Anaheim Ducks and look forward to creating transformative opportunities together.”

About Concordia University Irvine

Concordia University Irvine, part of the Concordia University System, is a private, nonprofit Christian university that is proud to be one of the founding institutions of higher education in Irvine, California. For nearly 50 years, we have developed “wise, honorable, and cultivated citizens” through distinctive Lutheran education. Today, we educate nearly 5,000 students on campus and online, and our alumni network has grown to over 25,000 worldwide. We’re recognized as a top-ranked university for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report and a fierce NCAA Division II PacWest competitor. Learn more at cui.edu.