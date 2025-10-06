Ducks Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster

The Ducks announced the club’s 2025-26 season-opening roster, which includes nine Ducks draft selections, five free agent signings, eight trade acquisitions and one waiver claim. The roster includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders.

Anaheim’s season-opening roster features four Ducks first-round picks, all selected in the top-10: Beckett Sennecke (third overall in 2024), Leo Carlsson (second overall in 2023), Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022) and Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021). In addition, six other first-round selections make up the roster, including Cutter Gauthier (fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022), Ryan Poehling (25th overall by Montreal in 2017), Jacob Trouba (ninth overall by Winnipeg in 2012), Ryan Strome (fifth overall by NY Islanders in 2011), Mikael Granlund (ninth overall by Minnesota in 2010) and Chris Kreider (19th overall by NY Rangers in 2009).

Anaheim’s roster includes four players 21-and-younger: Sennecke (19), Carlsson (20), Gauthier (21) and Mintyukov (21); and 10 total players 24-and-under with the additions of McTavish (22), Olen Zellweger (22), Sam Colangelo (23), Jackson LaCombe (24), Drew Helleson (24) and Nikita Nesterenko (24).

The roster includes three players acquired via trades (Kreider via New York Rangers, Poehling via Philadelphia and Petr Mrazek via Detroit) and one via free agency (Granlund, July 1, 2025). A total of 18 players return from last season’s roster, including 10 of the top-11 point leaders.

Anaheim begins its 2025-26 regular season on the road beginning Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Seattle Kraken (7 p.m. PT, Stream/TV: Victory+ exclusive; Audio: Ducks Stream) and Saturday, Oct. 11 at San Jose (7 p.m. PT, Stream/TV: Victory+ exclusive; Audio: Ducks Stream). The Ducks host their Home Opener on Tuesday, Oct. 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins at Honda Center (7:30 p.m., Stream/TV: Victory+ and FOX 11 KTTV; Audio: Ducks Stream).

Prior to finalizing the club’s season-opening roster, defenseman Ian Moore and center Tim Washe were assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).