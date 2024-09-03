Ducks Announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster, Camp Details

The Ducks have announced the club’s 2024 Rookie Faceoff roster. In addition, the Ducks will hold its 2024 Rookie Camp on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10:15 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and will be open to the public free of charge.

Anaheim’s 2024 Rookie Camp roster features 29 players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and four goaltenders. The roster also features 19 Anaheim draft selections, including three first-round picks: Beckett Sennecke (third overall in 2024), Cutter Gauthier (fifth overall in 2022, by Philadelphia) and Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022). Five of Anaheim’s nine 2024 NHL Draft selections make up the roster, which also include two trade acquisitions, two free agent signings and six camp invitations.

Three players on Anaheim’s Rookie Faceoff roster have NHL experience, including Tristan Luneau (1-2=3 points in seven games), Sam Colangelo (one goal in three games) and Cutter Gauthier (one assist in one game). In addition, 14 players on the club’s roster featured in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff hosted by Vegas, with nine players representing the San Diego Gulls in 2023-24, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Click here for Anaheim's full Rookie Faceoff roster.

Rookie Camp and the Rookie Faceoff will be led by the San Diego Gulls coaching staff, including Head Coach Matt McIlvane, Assistant Coaches Dave Barr and Kris Sparre, and Goaltending Coach Jeff Glass.

The 10-game 2024 Rookie Faceoff will feature a seven-team field with games held at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. Rookies from the Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights will participate in the annual rookie tournament. The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 13 vs. Colorado (NHL Rink 2, 3:30 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. San Jose (NHL Rink 1, 4:30 p.m. PT) before concluding their schedule against Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 16 (NHL Rink 1, 3:30 p.m. PT).

Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market, with Ducks games available at AnaheimDucks.com featuring Ducks Stream’s Play-by-Play broadcaster Steve Carroll and Color Analyst and Content Contributor Emerson Etem.

Anaheim’s 2024 Rookie Camp and Rookie Faceoff schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 12

Practice (Great Park Ice) - 10:15 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Practice (Great Park Ice) - 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks - 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings - 3:30 p.m

