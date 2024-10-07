Ducks Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

The Ducks have announced the club’s 2024-25 season-opening roster. Anaheim’s roster includes 12 Ducks draft selections, four free agent signings, five trade acquisitions and three waiver claims.

The Ducks roster also includes six Ducks first-round picks: Leo Carlsson (second overall in 2023), Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022), Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021), Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019), Isac Lundestrom (23rd overall in 2018) and Cam Fowler (12th overall in 2010). In addition, four other first-round selections make up the roster, including Cutter Gauthier (fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022), Robby Fabbri (21st overall by St. Louis), Ryan Strome (fifth overall by NY Islanders in 2011) and Urho Vaakanainen (18th overall by Boston in 2017).

Anaheim’s roster includes four players 20-and-younger: Carlsson (19), Gauthier (20), Tristan Luneau (20), Mintyukov (20); and eight total players 23-and-under with the additions of McTavish (21), Olen Zellweger (21), Zegras (23) and Jackson LaCombe (23).

In all, Anaheim’s roster boasts a total of 12 players 25-and-younger, including Lukas Dostal (24), Lundestrom (24), Brett Leason (25) and Vaakanainen (25). A total of 21 players return from last season’s roster, while the club acquired two players via trade (Brian Dumoulin via Seattle and Fabbri via Detroit) and one via waiver claim (James Reimer, Oct. 7, 2024).

John Gibson (appendectomy, out approximately 1-4 more weeks) will begin the season on Injured Reserve.

Anaheim begins its 2024-25 regular season on the road with back-to-back games beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.