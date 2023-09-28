Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

The Ducks and Bally Sports SoCal today announced the club's local television schedule for the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. All 82 regular-season games will be available locally for the 13th straight season and 14th time in franchise history. Seventy-nine regular-season games will air live on Bally Sports networks, including Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West. Bally Sports San Diego and the Bally Sports app will simulcast all Ducks games broadcast on the Bally Sports networks to the San Diego market.

Three Ducks games will also air nationally, including two on ESPN+ and Hulu in addition to one contest on TNT. All game dates and times are subject to change.

John Ahlers has the call in his 22nd season as the Ducks television play-by-play voice. Ahlers will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst Brian Hayward, who enters his 30th consecutive season with the team. Aly Lozoff will again serve as a reporter throughout the season for all games airing on all local broadcasts, including Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports San Diego.

“Ducks Live” returns prior to and immediately following all home and road telecasts on Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports San Diego. Kent French will again lead discussions alongside Guy Hebert who offers viewers further analysis. Hayward joins Hebert to provide analysis for all home shows. In addition, French and Lozoff will rotate to offer updates and reports throughout each telecast on the regional sports networks. Original, fast-paced and fun, the half-hour program brings fans closer to the team with player and coach interviews, game analysis and much more.

The Bally Sports app will again make all live games – plus pre and postgame shows – produced by the RSN available for live streaming when fans authenticate with their pay TV credentials or subscribe directly to Bally Sports+. Fans will also have the ability to bundle Bally Sports+ subscriptions to watch multiple SoCal teams this fall. For more information on Bally Sports+, visit BallySportsPlus.com.

Airing throughout the regular season on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego, “Ducks Weekly” will again take fans inside the Ducks organization. Hosted by French, "Ducks Weekly" goes behind the scenes with player interviews, exclusive features, and unmatched access to the team. In its 12th season, "Ducks Weekly" will debut October 19 following the club's regular-season game vs. Dallas. Check local listings for a full schedule of “Ducks Weekly” dates throughout the 2023-24 season. A special Ducks Season Preview show debuts on Bally Sports SoCal on October 5.

Ducks games on Bally Sports are widely available throughout Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii through cable, satellite, and streaming providers including Fubo, AT&T U-Verse, COX, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Spectrum. Viewers are encouraged to visit GetMyHomeTeams.com to locate available providers by their zip code.