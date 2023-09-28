News Feed

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator
Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

TV Schedule 23-24

The Ducks and Bally Sports SoCal today announced the club's local television schedule for the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. All 82 regular-season games will be available locally for the 13th straight season and 14th time in franchise history. Seventy-nine regular-season games will air live on Bally Sports networks, including Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West. Bally Sports San Diego and the Bally Sports app will simulcast all Ducks games broadcast on the Bally Sports networks to the San Diego market.

Three Ducks games will also air nationally, including two on ESPN+ and Hulu in addition to one contest on TNT. All game dates and times are subject to change. 

John Ahlers has the call in his 22nd season as the Ducks television play-by-play voice. Ahlers will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst Brian Hayward, who enters his 30th consecutive season with the team. Aly Lozoff will again serve as a reporter throughout the season for all games airing on all local broadcasts, including Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports San Diego.

“Ducks Live” returns prior to and immediately following all home and road telecasts on Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports San Diego. Kent French will again lead discussions alongside Guy Hebert who offers viewers further analysis. Hayward joins Hebert to provide analysis for all home shows. In addition, French and Lozoff will rotate to offer updates and reports throughout each telecast on the regional sports networks. Original, fast-paced and fun, the half-hour program brings fans closer to the team with player and coach interviews, game analysis and much more.

The Bally Sports app will again make all live games – plus pre and postgame shows – produced by the RSN available for live streaming when fans authenticate with their pay TV credentials or subscribe directly to Bally Sports+. Fans will also have the ability to bundle Bally Sports+ subscriptions to watch multiple SoCal teams this fall. For more information on Bally Sports+, visit BallySportsPlus.com.

Airing throughout the regular season on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego, “Ducks Weekly” will again take fans inside the Ducks organization. Hosted by French, "Ducks Weekly" goes behind the scenes with player interviews, exclusive features, and unmatched access to the team. In its 12th season, "Ducks Weekly" will debut October 19 following the club's regular-season game vs. Dallas. Check local listings for a full schedule of “Ducks Weekly” dates throughout the 2023-24 season. A special Ducks Season Preview show debuts on Bally Sports SoCal on October 5.

Ducks games on Bally Sports are widely available throughout Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii through cable, satellite, and streaming providers including Fubo, AT&T U-Verse, COX, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Spectrum. Viewers are encouraged to visit GetMyHomeTeams.com to locate available providers by their zip code.

Ducks 2023-24 TV Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 14 @ Vegas
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Carolina
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Oct. 19 vs. Dallas
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Saturday, Oct. 21 @ Arizona
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Boston
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Oct. 24 @ Columbus
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Oct. 26 @ Boston
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Saturday, Oct. 28 @ Philadelphia
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Monday, Oct. 30 @ Pittsburgh
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Wednesday, Nov. 1 vs. Arizona
Bally Sports West
Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Vegas
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. Pittsburgh
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia
Bally Sports West
Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. San Jose
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Nov. 14 @ Nashville
ESPN+ / Hulu
Wednesday, Nov. 15 @ Colorado
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Florida
Bally Sports West
Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. St. Louis
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Montreal
Bally Sports West
Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Los Angeles
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Nov. 26 @ Edmonton
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Nov. 28 @ Vancouver
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Washington
Bally Sports West
Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Colorado
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Dec. 5 @ Colorado
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Dec. 7 @ Chicago
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Winnipeg
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Wednesday, Dec. 13 @ NY Islanders
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Dec. 15 @ NY Rangers
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Dec. 17 @ New Jersey
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Monday, Dec. 18 @ Detroit
Bally Sports West
Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Calgary
Bally Sports West
Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Seattle
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Vegas
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Arizona
Bally Sports West
Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Edmonton
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Wednesday, Jan. 3 vs. Toronto
Bally Sports West
Friday, January 5 vs. Winnipeg
Bally Sports West
Sunday, January 7 vs. Detroit
Bally Sports West
Tuesday, Jan. 9 @ Nashville
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Jan. 11 @ Carolina
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Saturday, Jan. 13 @ Tampa Bay
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Monday, Jan. 15 @ Florida
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Jan. 16 @ Washington
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Saturday, Jan. 20 @ San Jose
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. NY Rangers
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Jan. 23 vs. Buffalo
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Jan. 25 @ Dallas
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Saturday, Jan. 27 @ Minnesota
Bally Sports West
Wednesday, Jan. 31 vs. San Jose
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Feb. 9 vs. Edmonton
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Feb. 13 @ Montreal
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Feb. 15 @ Ottawa
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Saturday, Feb. 17 @ Toronto
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. Nashville
Bally Sports West
Thursday, Feb. 29 @ San Jose
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Mar. 1 vs. New Jersey
Bally Sports West
Sunday, Mar. 3 vs. Vancouver
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Wednesday, Mar. 6 vs. Ottawa
Bally Sports West
Friday, Mar. 8 vs. Dallas
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Mar. 10 vs. NY Islanders
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Mar. 12 @ Chicago
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Mar. 14 @ Minnesota
Bally Sports West
Friday, Mar. 15 @ Winnipeg
KCOP-TV
Sunday, Mar. 17 @ St. Louis
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Mar. 19 vs. Minnesota
ESPN+ / Hulu
Thursday, Mar. 21 vs. Chicago
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Mar. 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Mar. 26 @ Seattle
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Mar. 28 @ Seattle
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Mar. 30 @ Edmonton
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Sunday, Mar. 31 @ Vancouver
TNT
Tuesday, Apr. 2 @ Calgary
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Apr. 5 vs. Seattle
KCOP-TV
Sunday, Apr. 7 vs. St. Louis
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Tuesday, Apr. 9 vs. Los Angeles
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Friday, Apr. 12 vs. Calgary
KCOP-TV
Saturday, Apr. 13 @ Los Angeles
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego
Thursday, Apr. 18 @ Vegas
Bally Sports SoCal/San Diego