Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park, Feb. 22-23

The Ducks have teamed up with Disneyland Resort to host an expanded Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. In celebration of the Ducks' 30th anniversary season, the fan-favorite event will take place over two days in Hollywood Land with new and returning in-park fan activities, memorable experiences, themed merchandise and specialty food and beverage items.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, Park guests can look forward to a celebratory cavalcade along the Disney California Adventure Park parade route, from Paradise Gardens Park to Hollywood Land, featuring some current Anaheim Ducks players. On Friday, Feb. 23, a Legacy Celebration cavalcade will feature select Anaheim Ducks alumni. Additionally, Anaheim Ducks mascot Wild Wing will make special appearances throughout Ducks Days in Hollywood Land.

On Feb. 23, NHL fans visiting the park will have the opportunity to score everlasting memories and share the spotlight with the iconic Stanley Cup®. This is a unique photo opportunity with one of the most famous trophies in all of sports for a select time at Paradise Gardens Park (“World of Color” viewing area) in Disney California Adventure Park. On both days, a historical look at Anaheim Ducks past, present and future will be on display in Hollywood Land featuring select jerseys and memorabilia.

Hollywood Land will be home to a dedicated Fan Zone, with music playing throughout both days. Park guests will have the opportunity to test their hockey skills, take part in meet and greets (space is limited; wristbands required)*, capture photo moments, begin a fun park-wide “seek and find” activity, learn to draw Disney ducks at Animation Academy and party with the Anaheim Ducks Power Players and DJs, including JoJo Maestrado and more! New this year, the action shifts into overtime on both evenings with energetic performances by Anaheim Ducks DJs and a live band. More information is available on Disneyland.com/AnaheimDucksDays.