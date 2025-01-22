Ducks Acquire Right Wing Bailey from San Jose for Regenda

baileyweb

The Ducks have acquired right wing Justin Bailey from the San Jose Sharks for left wing Pavol Regenda. Bailey will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bailey, 29 (7/1/95), has appeared in 141 career NHL games with San Jose (2023-24), Vancouver (2019-22), Philadelphia (2018-19) and Buffalo (2015-18), tallying 10-13=23 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM).

The 6-4, 214-pound forward has scored 7-7=14 points with 26 PIM in 33 games this season with the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks’ primary development affiliate in the AHL. Signed by San Jose to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season Nov. 27, 2023, Bailey set NHL single-season career highs in points (5-9=14), goals, assists and appearances (59) with the Sharks in 2023-24.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Bailey has scored 143-112=255 points with 252 PIM in 403 career AHL games with San Jose, Bakersfield, Abbotsford, Utica, Rochester and Lehigh Valley. He has also scored 2-1=3 points in five career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Regenda, 25 (12/7/99), recorded 1-2=3 points in 19 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-3, 215-pound forward scored 4-12=16 points in 36 games with San Diego this season. In 140 career AHL games with San Diego, Regenda has collected 36-39=75 points with 159 PIM.

A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating. He also represented his country at two World Championships (2022 and 2024). Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship and 2017 U-18 World Championship.

