Ducks Acquire Goaltender Husso from Detroit

HUSSOWEB

The Ducks have acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations. Husso will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-45-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 141 career NHL games (135 starts) with Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). Signed by Detroit to a three-year contract through the 2024-25 NHL season July 8, 2022, Husso has appeared in nine games with the Red Wings this season, while posting an 8-4-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and .912 SV% in 13 appearances with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL). He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender is 59-58-20 with 13 shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and .909 SV% in 143 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago. Originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso spent three seasons with HIFK of Finland’s Liiga from 2013-16, posting a 60-33-21 record with 10 shutouts in 121 appearances. He was named the Urpo Ylonen Award winner as the league’s top goaltender and to Liiga’s All-Star Team in 2015-16 after posting a 25-8-6 mark in 38 games while leading the league in wins, GAA (1.91) and SV% (.927).

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. He helped Finland to bronze at the 2013 U-18 World Championship and appeared at the 2018 World Championship.

