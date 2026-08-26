Ducks 2026-27 National TV Schedule Announced

The Ducks’ 2026-27 national television broadcast schedule was revealed today by ESPN and TNT Sports. Seven Ducks games will air nationally in the U.S., including two on TNT and five on ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu.



Below is the club’s national television schedule for the 2026-27 season:

• Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Buffalo (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)

• Tuesday, Dec. 22 vs. Vegas (TNT)

• Tuesday, Jan. 5 vs. Minnesota (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)

• Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Chicago (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)

• Sunday, March 14 @ Chicago (TNT)

• Tuesday, March 16 vs. Carolina (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)

• Thursday, March 18 vs. Utah (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)



In addition, eight Ducks games have start times adjustments:

• Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. San Jose – start time has changed from 6:30 p.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT

• Tuesday, Dec. 22 vs. Vegas – start time has changed from 7 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. PT

• Sunday, Jan. 10 vs. Washington – start time has changed from 5 p.m. PT at Honda Center, will now begin at 12:30 p.m. PT

• Saturday, Feb. 13 @ Nashville – start time has changed from 10:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. CT to 10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT

• Monday, Feb. 15 @ Boston – start time has changed from 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET to 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

• Wednesday, March 10 @ Dallas – start time has changed from 6:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. CT to t 5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT

• Tuesday, March 16 vs. Carolina – start time has changed from 7 p.m. PT to 7:30 p.m. PT

• Tuesday, April 6 vs. Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7 p.m. PT to 7:15 p.m. PT



Anaheim’s full 2026-27 television schedule will be announced at a later date.