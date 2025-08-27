Ducks' 2025-26 National Television Schedule Announced

The Ducks’ 2025-26 national television broadcast schedule was revealed today by ESPN and TNT Sports.Five Ducks games will air nationally, including four on TNT and one on ESPN.

Below is the club’s national television schedule for the 2025-26 season:

Tuesday, Nov. 11 @ Colorado (TNT)

Wednesday, Dec. 3, vs. Utah (TNT)

Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Dallas (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Vegas (ESPN)

Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Seattle (TNT)

Anaheim’s full 2025-26 television schedule will be announced at a later date.