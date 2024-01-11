‘Complete Package Player’ Gauthier Thrilled to Join the Ducks

Late Monday afternoon, Cutter Gauthier looked down at his phone and saw a text from his agent with the news he had been waiting for - the Boston College star was soon to be an Anaheim Duck.

Within the hour, as news of the blockbuster trade broke across the hockey world, Gauthier was on the phone with his new general manager, Pat Verbeek, discussing how the former fifth overall pick fit into a blossoming Anaheim rebuild.

"I'm super excited and ready to go," Gauthier said. "I can't be more thrilled about Anaheim and what they've got coming up here. I'm really excited to get out there."

Gauthier's rights were dealt from Philadelphia to Anaheim Monday in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. The 19-year-old declined to elaborate on the specifics of his decision to pursue a move, electing to keep the details private between his family and agent Kurt Overhart.

"The biggest thing I can say right now is I have to keep it to myself, my family and my agent," Gauthier said. “I want to keep it a private matter."

Described by Verbeek as a player who produces in big moments, Gauthier joins a young Ducks forward core that already includes Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Trevor Zegras.

"Those guys are some pretty big names in hockey we're talking about and a lot of young guys who've got some really, really high-end skill," Gauthier said with a smile. "I love watching McTavish play and obviously Zegras, too. It's been cool to watch them play and see how well they've done in the NHL thus far. I'm extremely honored and thrilled to be on their team one day and chase the dream we are all dreaming."

The trade comes just days after Gauthier finished guiding Team USA to a gold medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship, starring as the American's top line center and earning "Best Forward" honors at the tournament.

"It was such a surreal experience," Gauthier said. "It was everything I've ever dreamt of ever since we lost the U-18's against Sweden in Germany. That day was definitely marked on my calendar and I couldn't have planned it out any better. Being in Sweden, against Sweden and their fans in the gold medal game, it was the biggest taste of revenge one can get."

A versatile power forward with a rare blend of size, skill and speed, Gauthier offers a different skill set than many of Anaheim's young core forwards and is often described as playing his best hockey in a game's critical moments.

"Players with Cutter's dynamic skill set are not available often," Verbeek said. "We see Cutter as a long-term, high-end player who produces in big moments."

"I'd say I'm a two-way, kind of a complete package player," Gauthier said. "I love to score goals and I love to set up plays. I like to play a physical game as well. I love playing every situation. I like when the coach can look down the bench and if we're up a goal or down a goal with a minute left, he has the outright confidence in me playing and helping the team win.

"That's the biggest thing for me. I'll do whatever it takes to help the team win."

A key part of Boston College's top-ranked team this season, Gauthier has some more winning on his wish list this spring and will soon rejoin the Eagles in pursuit of both the Beanpot, an annual tournament of Boston's Division-I hockey teams, and an NCAA title. Once that season ends, whenever it may be, he plans to officially sign with the Ducks.

"The biggest thing for me right now is getting ready with B.C. and finishing the year off strong," Gauthier said. "We have a good shot at a national championship, so that's where my head is at right now. But once the season concludes, that would be the plan (to sign)."

"I'm super excited to get things going. [Verbeek] mentioned it's a little bit of a younger team but also has a lot of experience as well. He's ready to turn things around and get things going. I can't wait to be a part of the rebuild."

Gauthier, who models his game after Toronto's Auston Matthews and Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele, said he's already spoken to Ducks forwards Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson, and is looking forward to meeting more of his future teammates.

"He was the best," Gauthier said of his conversation with Terry. "There's a reason he wears a letter on the team and it's because he's a great human. It was really cool meeting him and talking with him, asking questions about the city, the fans and all that stuff...He seems like a really nice guy and I really can't wait to get to know him and the guys better."