Ducks to Host Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena Sept. 12-14

The Ducks will host the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water from Sept. 12-14 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

The 2025 rookie tournament will feature the top prospects from the Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks playing a total of three games, all held at FivePoint Arena. The Ducks’ two games will take place Friday, Sept. 12 vs. San Jose (6 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Los Angeles (1 p.m.). Los Angeles and San Jose will meet on Saturday, Sept. 13 (1 p.m.).

From 2018 through 2024, the tournament included six or seven NHL clubs, including the Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club (previously the Arizona Coyotes) and Vegas Golden Knights. The annual tournament was hosted by the Kings in 2024 with a total of seven teams. Anaheim last hosted a rookie tournament in 2019 that included six clubs.

Tickets for all three games of the Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water are now available at AnaheimDucks.com/GoldenStateRookieFaceoff. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Members will receive exclusive pricing of just $10 per game. Single-game tickets for the general public are available for $15 per game.

All three games will be streamed free of charge without regional restrictions. Both Ducks games will be available live at Victory+ or AnaheimDucks.com featuring San Diego Gulls play-by-play announcer Aaron Cooney with color commentary from Ducks Stream host Alexis Downie.

Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618.

2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water schedule:

Friday, Sept. 12 – San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 13 – Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 14 – Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks (1 p.m.)