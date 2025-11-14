DeBrincat gets 3 points, Red Wings pull away from Ducks to end 3-game skid

Kane reaches 1,350 career points, Gibson leaves; Carlsson point streak ends at 11 for Anaheim

Ducks at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist, and Patrick Kane had two assists to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Kane reached 1,350 career points (494 goals, 856 assists), moving him past Mats Sundin for 31st place on the NHL all-time list. He is 25 points from passing Mike Modano for the most points by a U.S.-born player.

Anaheim forward Leo Carlsson’s point streak ended at 11 games (nine goals, 11 assists).

Moritz Seider and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (10-7-0), who had lost three straight. Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren also each had two assists.

John Gibson made 15 saves on 17 shots against his former team before leaving the game after the second period. Cam Talbot stopped 10 of 11 shots in the third period.

Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund scored for Anaheim (11-5-1), which lost its second straight following a seven-game winning streak. Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

Granlund played his first game after missing eight with a lower-body injury sustained against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 25.

Seider scored on the power play to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the second period.

Gauthier tied it 1-1 at 7:35 when Beckett Sennecke forced a turnover, then set him up to finish a 2-on-1 break.

Michael Rasmussen gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 12:42, deking Jackson LaCombe before firing a wrist shot past Dostal’s glove.

Kreider tied it 2-2 at 14:54, putting a wrist shot over Gibson’s glove from the right face-off circle, but Axel Sandin-Pellikka put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 at 15:33.

DeBrincat extended it to 4-2 at 50 seconds of the third period, tipping in Seider’s point shot.

Granlund cut it to 4-3 at 4:33 after tipping in Ian Moore’s point shot before Larkin finished off a 2-man breakaway 33 seconds later to make it 5-3.

DeBrincat then scored an empty-net goal at 17:59 for the 6-3 final.

