The Ducks Announce 2025 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

All games will be available either traditional broadcast or live streams

The Ducks announced the 2025 preseason broadcast schedule today.

A live stream of Anaheim’s exhibition games on Monday, Sept. 22 vs. Utah and Wednesday, Sept. 24 vs. Los Angeles will be available exclusively on Victory+. The final home preseason contest on Monday, Sept. 29 vs. San Jose will be broadcast on Victory+ and FOX Plus (channel 13). The Ducks exhibition finale Saturday, Oct. 4 will be broadcast on Victory+ and KTTV FOX 11 (channel 11).

Live streams of Anaheim’s road games Sunday, Sept. 20 at Los Angeles (game at Toyota Arena in Ontario), Saturday, Sept. 27 at Los Angeles (game at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield) and Wednesday, Oct. 1 at San Jose will be available at AnaheimDucks.com.

Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network and the most comprehensive team-focused coverage of the NHL, will carry all seven preseason games. Anaheim’s 2025-26 regular-season television schedule will be announced at a later date.