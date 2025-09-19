The Ducks Announce 2025 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Ducks Kings Preseason

All games will be available either traditional broadcast or live streams

The Ducks announced the 2025 preseason broadcast schedule today.

A live stream of Anaheim’s exhibition games on Monday, Sept. 22 vs. Utah and Wednesday, Sept. 24 vs. Los Angeles will be available exclusively on Victory+. The final home preseason contest on Monday, Sept. 29 vs. San Jose will be broadcast on Victory+ and FOX Plus (channel 13). The Ducks exhibition finale Saturday, Oct. 4 will be broadcast on Victory+ and KTTV FOX 11 (channel 11).

Live streams of Anaheim’s road games Sunday, Sept. 20 at Los Angeles (game at Toyota Arena in Ontario), Saturday, Sept. 27 at Los Angeles (game at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield) and Wednesday, Oct. 1 at San Jose will be available at AnaheimDucks.com.

Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network and the most comprehensive team-focused coverage of the NHL, will carry all seven preseason games. Anaheim’s 2025-26 regular-season television schedule will be announced at a later date.

Anaheim Ducks 2025 Preseason Broadcast Schedule:
Date 
Opponent 
Venue 

Time  

BROADCAST
Sunday, Sept. 21
@ Los Angeles
Toyota Arena (Ontario) 
3 p.m. 
AnaheimDucks.com
Monday, Sept. 22
UTAH
Honda Center 
7 p.m. 
Victory+
Wednesday, Sept. 24
LOS ANGELES
Honda Center
7 p.m.
Victory+
Saturday, Sept. 27
@ Los Angeles
Dignity Health Arena (Bakersfield)
3 p.m.
AnaheimDucks.com
Monday, Sept. 29
SAN JOSE
Honda Center 
7 p.m. 
Victory+ / FOX Plus (Ch. 13)
Wednesday, Oct. 1
@ San Jose 
SAP Center 
7 p.m. 
AnaheimDucks.com
Saturday, Oct. 4
@ Los Angeles
Crypto.com Arena
6 p.m. 
Victory+ / FOX 11 (Ch. 11)

News Feed

Ducks to Open Training Camp presented by BYLT Thursday at Great Park Ice

Ducks Downed by Kings 4-1 in Final Game of Golden State Rookie Faceoff Presented by Arrowhead Water

Ducks Fall to Sharks in Spirited Opening Game of Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Presented By Honda Friday at Tijeras Creek GC

Ducks Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster

Ducks' 2025-26 National Television Schedule Announced

Ducks Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Ducks to Host Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena Sept. 12-14

Great Park Ice to Host 2025 Warrior For Life Fund Face-Off For Heroes - Anaheim Memorial Game

Ducks Sign Washe to Two-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Colangelo to Two-Year Contract

Ducks Top Prospects for 2025-26

An Inside look at the Ducks' Upcoming Season

Three Questions Facing the Ducks in 2025-26

Kreider Expected to Help ‘Very Optimistic’ Ducks After Trade from Rangers

Ducks Sign Helleson to Two-Year Contract

Dostal Discusses His New Five-Year Contract and the Bright Future for Anaheim

Ducks Sign Dostal to Five-Year Contract