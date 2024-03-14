A Closer Look: Leo Carlsson

Still just nine months removed from his NHL Draft day, Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson is now nearing the end of his stellar rookie campaign in Anaheim.

The 19-year-old has centered the team's top line when in the lineup, posting nine goals and 23 points in his first 40 NHL games. He scored his first NHL goal in his debut game, Oct. 19 vs. Dallas, and then followed it up with a hat trick performance less than one month later, Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia.

As of March 14, Carlsson ranks fourth among NHL rookies in points per game (.58).

Nickname: Just Leo

Favorite off-day activity: Golf and video games

Favorite musical artist: Drake

Favorite movie: Cars

Favorite TV show: Top Boy (British)

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A basketball Player

Favorite Ducks player: Jakob Silfverberg

Favorite cheat meal: Burger and fries

Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Being with your teammates

Something fans would never guess about you: I'm a big basketball fan

Go-to karaoke song: Dancing Queen

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: I was a perfect child, never in trouble

Heroes growing up: My parents

What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: A car

Personal goal song: Drip Too Hard

If you could have a superpower: Flying

Phone's screensaver/background photo: A picture with my girlfriend