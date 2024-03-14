A Closer Look: Leo Carlsson

Still just nine months removed from his NHL Draft day, Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson is now nearing the end of his stellar rookie campaign in Anaheim.
The 19-year-old has centered the team's top line when in the lineup, posting nine goals and 23 points in his first 40 NHL games. He scored his first NHL goal in his debut game, Oct. 19 vs. Dallas, and then followed it up with a hat trick performance less than one month later, Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia.
As of March 14, Carlsson ranks fourth among NHL rookies in points per game (.58).
Nickname: Just Leo
Favorite off-day activity: Golf and video games
Favorite musical artist: Drake
Favorite movie: Cars
Favorite TV show: Top Boy (British)
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A basketball Player
Favorite Ducks player: Jakob Silfverberg
Favorite cheat meal: Burger and fries
Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Being with your teammates
Something fans would never guess about you: I'm a big basketball fan
Go-to karaoke song: Dancing Queen
The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: I was a perfect child, never in trouble
Heroes growing up: My parents
What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: A car
Personal goal song: Drip Too Hard
If you could have a superpower: Flying
Phone's screensaver/background photo: A picture with my girlfriend