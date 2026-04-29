Two Devils Icons on the Ballot to Join the New Jersey Hall of Fame | BLOG

This past year, Devils fans celebrated as Martin Brodeur took his rightful place in the New Jersey Hall of Fame, cementing his status as a true Garden State icon. As the Hall officially announces its nominees for the Class of 2026, the franchise has an opportunity to see two more pivotal figures join him in the ranks of New Jersey’s finest.

The newly released public ballot for the Sports category features a unique blend of the team's foundational history and its bright future, with both original owner Dr. John McMullen and current center Jack Hughes earning nominations.

The Architect: Dr. John McMullen

It's impossible to tell the story of New Jersey sports without Dr. McMullen. By purchasing the Colorado Rockies in 1982 and relocating them to the Meadowlands, he gave the state its first major league team to proudly wear "New Jersey" on its chest. His vision transformed a struggling franchise into a perennial powerhouse, establishing the winning culture that secured the Stanley Cup in 1995 and 2000, and laying the groundwork for a third championship in 2003.

The Modern Era: Jack Hughes

Representing the current era of Devils hockey, Hughes has rapidly become the face of the franchise. He owns the team's single-season points record and consistently provides highlight-reel plays at Prudential Center, but his influence extends far beyond New Jersey. This past February, Hughes elevated his legacy to the global stage, scoring the overtime "golden goal" for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina to secure the country’s first men's ice hockey gold medal since 1980. From the international spotlight to the grassroots level here at home, he is inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Shaping the Class of 2026

The New Jersey Hall of Fame honors citizens who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence and resilience—a standard both of these nominees have set in their respective eras.

Fans interested in helping enshrine the next wave of Devils history can participate in the public selection process. The official ballot allows voters to select up to two nominees per category, making it entirely possible to support both Hughes and Dr. McMullen simultaneously in the Sports section.

Voting is open to the public now through May 5, 2026. Fans can view the full list of statewide nominees and cast their ballots by visiting the official New Jersey Hall of Fame voting portal.