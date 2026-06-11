Looking Back: Relive "Journey to One" Ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft | DRAFT

The anticipation. The draft lottery luck. The foundational shifts of a franchise.

As we approach another pivotal NHL Draft, it is the perfect time to look back at the moments that established the modern blueprint of New Jersey Devils hockey. The trajectory of this team changed forever in the summers of 2017 and 2019, when the organization held the number one overall pick and ultimately welcomed Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes to the Garden State.

To get ready for the next generation of talent joining the ranks, we are throwing it back to the all-access Journey to One documentary series that captured the behind-the-scenes reality of those historic summers.

The original 2017 piece gave fans an unprecedented look at the evaluation and arrival of our current captain, Nico Hischier. Two years later, the cameras returned for an expansive five-part epic that chronicled the 2019 offseason, taking viewers from the chaotic excitement of the draft lottery all the way into the war room strategy and the day Jack arrived in Vancouver.

Whether you are watching these for the first time or looking to relive the magic that built the core of this roster, lock in and look back at how two superstars became Devils. All episodes from both the 2017 and 2019 series are available to stream below.