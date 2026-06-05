Bjorck | DRAFT

"There is no question he will be overlooked by a number of teams based on his size. But his hockey IQ, skill set, and defensive awareness should allow him to play centre down the road in the NHL. Bjorck’s size doesn’t impact the way he plays. He is not deterred to do what it takes to win puck battles, regardless of the size of the opposition." - Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

"Viggo Björck has an exceptional view of the ice with great awareness and timing on his passes, stitching play together and generating almost 50% of his team’s shot attempts in some way, all while just 30% of his shot attempts come from outside scoring areas." - Will Scouch, Scouching.ca

"While his numbers will be nothing to lose your mind over, the fact that Björck played on the first line – often skating in more than 20 minutes a night – as a 17-year-old in one of the top leagues in the world is bonkers. Björck was electric at the World Juniors, showing a high-end blend of hockey sense and raw skill." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

"He’s small in stature at 5-foot-10, but that doesn’t seem to affect him at all as his skating, vision, slick puck control and playmaking makes him a force to be reckoned with. He’s constantly deceptive, dominates the middle of the ice, has the quick foot speed to get around defenders, great vision and displays the willingness to engage when hunting down or battling for pucks." - Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers