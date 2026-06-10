Keaton Verhoeff | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Verhoeff passed every test he faced when he stepped up a level to play NCAA hockey. He also stood out for Canada at the World Juniors, finishing with four assists in five games but getting demonstrably better and earning more ice time with each game." Adam Kimelman NHL.com

"Sometimes when people talk about size, they're just thinking, this guy is big and can play physical"; that's not what I mean here. Verhoeff's size is an asset because his frame allows him to close gaps, shut down lanes, and go all out in the neutral zone to take away any time and space his opponents might have.

"He's a proactive guy in his own end, which serves him well; he consistently does his best to deny entries, and he hits in a productive manner" Hannah Stuart Bleacher Report