Cheer on Jack Chews at the Stanley Pup! | BLOG

Watch tonight on HBO MAX and truTV.

jack_chews
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils have officially announced their starting forward for the 2026 Stanley Pup: a scruffy, high-motor prospect named Jack Chews. Known for his "golden goal energy," Chews operates under a simple on-ice philosophy—he chews first and celebrates later. The Metropolitan Division standout will represent New Jersey as 32 adoptable rescue dogs take to a miniature rink for a beloved postseason tradition.

The National Hockey League has officially confirmed the return of the "Stanley Pup" rescue dog competition for its third consecutive year. The 90-minute postseason special will showcase canine puck-handling skills while highlighting adorable, adoptable dogs provided by the event’s official adoption partner, the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The program is scheduled to premiere this today across truTV, Max, and Sportsnet, providing a massive dose of puppy power alongside the final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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A Star-Studded Broadcast

This year's production features a mix of celebrity advocates, NHL players, and iconic hockey voices. In a special treat for local fans, legendary broadcaster Doc Emrick will make a guest appearance to call the puppy-sized action.

The broadcast team and guest lineup also includes:

  • Celebrity Coach: Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson
  • Commentary Team: Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Alexa Landestoy reporting rinkside
  • NHL Player Appearances: Devin Cooley (Calgary Flames), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes), Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals), and Will Smith (San Jose Sharks)

For the 2026 broadcast, Elias Weiss Friedman, creator of The Dogist, joins the team to anchor a new series of on-location adoption follow-up segments. These features will profile families who adopted canine competitors from previous iterations of the event, tracking the real-world impact of the initiative.

How to Watch Jack Chews

Fans looking to watch Jack Chews and the rest of the pack can tune into the special across multiple platforms over a three-day window.

Monday, June 8

  • 8:00 PM ET | Sportsnet 360 (Canada)
  • 9:30 PM ET | truTV and Max (USA)

Tuesday, June 9

  • 12:30 PM ET | Sportsnet 360 (Canada)
  • 4:30 PM ET | truTV, Max, and the NHL's Official YouTube Channel

Wednesday, June 10

  • 8:00 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET | NHL Network

All 32 dogs participating in the tournament are available for adoption. More information on the rescue dogs, including direct adoption links, can be found via NHL.com. Fans looking to feature their own pets in team gear for the broadcast can also find officially licensed Devils collars, leashes, and apparel at the NHL Shop.

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