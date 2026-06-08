The New Jersey Devils have officially announced their starting forward for the 2026 Stanley Pup: a scruffy, high-motor prospect named Jack Chews. Known for his "golden goal energy," Chews operates under a simple on-ice philosophy—he chews first and celebrates later. The Metropolitan Division standout will represent New Jersey as 32 adoptable rescue dogs take to a miniature rink for a beloved postseason tradition.

The National Hockey League has officially confirmed the return of the "Stanley Pup" rescue dog competition for its third consecutive year. The 90-minute postseason special will showcase canine puck-handling skills while highlighting adorable, adoptable dogs provided by the event’s official adoption partner, the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The program is scheduled to premiere this today across truTV, Max, and Sportsnet, providing a massive dose of puppy power alongside the final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.