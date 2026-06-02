DYF Announce Record $1.5 Million in Grants | RELEASE 6.2.26

The Devils Youth Foundation announced today that it will award a record $1.5 million in grants and community support to over 38 local organizations for the upcoming 2026–27 season. Additionally, in celebration of the next generation of leaders, the Devils Youth Foundation recently awarded ten high school students with a $5,000 scholarship each for the third annual Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program, in partnership with New Jersey Devils Alumni.

“At the Devils Youth Foundation, our mission is rooted in strengthening the communities we serve and expanding access to opportunity for our youth,” said Allison Blitzer, Chair of the Devils Youth Foundation. “Reaching this milestone reflects not only our continued growth, but the power of partnership and shared commitment across New Jersey. By investing in programs that support physical and mental wellness, food security, education, and the arts, we are helping to build healthier, more connected communities where New Jersey’s youth can truly thrive.”

The 2026-27 Grant Class is a dynamic mix of returning and new partners, united by a shared commitment to expanding opportunity for young people across New Jersey. Through these grants, the Foundation is supporting organizations that deliver critical programming in youth sports, health and wellness, the arts, education, and community development. With a focus on multi-year partnerships and long-term impact, the Devils Youth Foundation is projected to support more than 93,000 youth statewide – advancing its mission to create stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.

The 2026-27 Grant Class includes: Al Munir Farms, Arts Ed Newark, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties, Boys & Girls Club of Newark, Centers for Healing and Justice through Sport, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Coalition for Food and Health Equity, Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Educational Arts Team, FOCUS 411, Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc., Greater Newark Conservancy, GreenLight Newark, Hockey in New Jersey, La Casa de Don Pedro, MEND, New City Kids, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark Community Street Team, Newark Day Center, Newark Emergency Services, Newark Public Library, Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children, Positive Coaching Alliance, Record High, Save the Music Foundation, Special Olympics of New Jersey, St. James Social Services Corporation, Team Wilderness, Trust for Public Land, United Community Corporation, United Parks As One, Urban Agriculture Cooperative, We Are All Music, and YMCA of Newark and Vicinity.

To celebrate the next generation of leaders, the Devils Youth Foundation also announced the recipients of its third annual Scholarship Program, in collaboration with New Jersey Devils Alumni, for the upcoming 2026-27 school year. During a ceremony held on May 8, ten New Jersey-based high school students were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship and recognized by the New Jersey Devils Alumni advisory committee who supported the application review and selection process: Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Bruce Driver, Andy Greene, Bryce Salvador, and Travis Zajac.

Recipients of the scholarship include: Kyla D. (Carteret), Nolan G. (Florham Park), Shawn G. (Middletown), Patrick H. (Scotch Plains), Ryan M. (Cedar Grove), Ana M. (Newark), Sofia M. (Parlin), Hadyn M. (Summit), Kaitlyn R. (Bayonne), and Sydney S. (Holmdel).

Funds raised through the annual Martin Brodeur “MB30” Golf Invitational have supported this scholarship program, with all proceeds dedicated to the program over the last three years. For more information on eligibility and how to apply for next year, please visit https://devilsyouthfoundation.org/scholarship/.

“It is incredibly inspiring to recognize this group of students who are already making a meaningful impact in their communities,” said Martin Brodeur, Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion. “Through our partnership with the Devils Youth Foundation, we are proud to invest in young leaders who are committed to service, growth, and creating positive change. These scholarships are not only a recognition of their achievements, but a reflection of our belief in their potential to shape stronger communities across New Jersey for years to come.”